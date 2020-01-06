Ugandan socialite and business woman Zari Hassan has sent a message to stalkers who have been restlessly working to unmask the gym instructor she is allegedly dating.

The mother of five spoke after the said stalkers revealed the identity of the man identified as Cedric Anthony Fourie.

Zari in her message, asked the Tanzanian bloggers and gossip sites to go slow with the rate at which they were trying to reveal information on Cedric.

Zari Hassan’s message to stalkers after unmasking the Gym instructor she is allegedly dating

She went on to say that they had crossed the lines with the information they had shared, adding that she is their person and they should respect Cedric, her alleged new man.

“Compliments of the year and hoping y’all enjoyed the season. May I request tupunguze namna mnafatilia Cedric. It’s out of line with the level of stalking you are doing. I’m your person not him. Lets not cross the line. Santeni sana,” wrote Zari Hassan.

This could have been prompted by reports by some gossip pages that Cedric is bisexual and has been dating gay South African YouTuber and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza.

Cedric has appeared in several episodes of Lasizwe’s ‘Fake it Till You make it’ show, where they appeared to be cozy, but they did not make it clear if they were dating or not, leading many to assume that they were a couple.

Zari Hassan has for the past week been spotted partying with Cedric and her friends and at one time they went live on Instagram. Over the weekend, they were also seen in Zimbabwe together, where Zari had been invited for an event. They were also in the company of Zari’s little brother Ting Dis and some of the boss lady’s close friends.

Who is King Bae?

About nine months ago, Zari Hassan introduced her new man to the world. She only referred to him as King Bae or Mr M. This King Bae turned out to be just a close friend.

Few months down the line, another King Bae was introduced. This one according to Zari was a real estate businessman and had an eye for politics. The guy allegedly bought her the house she currently stays in with her kids and they got married in a secretly guarded affair, which we cannot confirm if it was real or just another story.

Fast forward to 2020, Cedric turns out to be Zari’s man (King Bae) on his Instagram bio, Cedric describes himself as a fitness enthusiast and a businessman. Pictures and videos have surfaced online of the two kissing while out partying but we cannot authoritatively say whether he is the one King Bae or not.

