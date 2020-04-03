In July last year, South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan warned her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz’s then girlfriend Tanasha Donna to be prepared to take care of her child without support from the singer.

In an interview with Millard Ayo, the mother of five said that it wasn’t going to be different for Tanasha, based on the history their baby daddy had with women.

According to Zari, Diamond’s cycle with women was the same, and that Ms Donna should have been prepared for anything, including raising the child by herself.

Zari Hassan’s premonition of Tanasha’s relationship with Diamond that has come to pass

“It’s a beautiful thing but just in case of anything she must just be ready to take care of her child because we can all see. Inaonekana tu ni marudio if you look at the circle na wale wanawake wengine it’s the same thing. I didn’t see anything new,” said Zari.

Diamond-Tanasha breakup

A few weeks ago, what many termed as Zari talking out of bitterness came to pass, as Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz parted ways.

According to Tanasha, Chibu lost interest in the relationship prompting her to walk away, as she was the only one trying to fight for the relationship and make things work.

Zari Hassan’s premonition of Tanasha’s relationship with Diamond that has come to pass

Tanasha pointed out that her failure to meet Chibu Dangote’s expectations in the relationship, also contributed to their breakup.

“At some point I got a bit lost, because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest,” said Ms Donna.

She added that she does not want to her son to grow without a father.