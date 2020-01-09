Zari the Boss Lady has spoken days after her first born son with late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga was named official heir to his wealth and properties.

Pinto Ntale was named the official heir to his father’s properties following a family meeting that was held in Kayunga District Nakaliro village, the ancestral home of the late Ivan Don.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Zari shared a throwback picture of her younger self seated with late Ivan. She went on to say that they worked to get the properties and wealth which people now call inheritance.

Zari Hassan's reaction after Ivan’s family named first born son heir to his properties

The Boss Lady noted that people know nothing about their lives before 2010 and should go ahead and get their facts correct. She added that if they think it is that easy, they should go get their inheritance as well.

“When they call it inheritance, I say we started from the bottom. Yall know us after 2010 not before. Get your facts right. We hustled all the way up. Go get you some inheritance too, it should be easy right? #tbt,” wrote Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan's reaction after Ivan’s family named first born son heir to his properties

Ivan’s heir

Ivan Don Ssemwanga’s family arrived at the decision after a long bloody standoff between the mother of five and her late hubby’s family on who exactly shall become the true heir to the fallen money bags.

The clan settled on Pinto as the true heir during the clans meeting. Although Pinto wasn’t able to attend the important cultural ceremony due to immigration challenges down in South Africa, he was represented by his mum and his two younger brothers Raphael Junior and Dido Seemwanga aka LilQ Quincy.

Zari Hassan's reaction after Ivan’s family named first born son heir to his properties

Upon passing over the inheritance rights to Pinto the uncle said; ”As all people who have come here today see us make Pinto the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga ,I would like to request Dido to carry the picture of his elder brother Pinto as the entire clan acknowledges him as the true heir of his father”