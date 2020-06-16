South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan’s son Raphael Ssemwanga has for the first time opened up on his mother’s relationship with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

According to Raphael who is Zari’s second born from her marriage to late ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga, they did not mind having the singer around because he was the one their mother had chosen.

In the interview with Tanzanian’s SnS, he went on to state that if Diamond was the one making their mother happy at the time, then it was fine with him and there’s nothing he could do.

Zari and Ivan's sons Pinto, Quincy and Raphael

“I didn’t mind because it’s who my mother chose so you know I can’t do anything. If he was making her happy at the time, then that was okay with me,” responded Raphael.

Asked if he and his brothers talked to Diamond by SnS presenter Creez Favor, “Were you guys talking to him a lot?”

The Boss Lady’s son said he was in boarding school and only came home a few times, and they didn’t see each other much, because of Diamond Platnumz’s busy schedule.

Zari Hassan with her children. Zari Hassan’s son Raphael opens up on Diamond’s relationship with his mother

Raphael added that after parting ways with his mother, she still calls the WCB boss sometimes to talk to his children Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

“I was in boarding school at the time so I’d only come home a few times, I didn’t see him that much,” he said.

Adding that; “I don’t talk to him but my mum sometimes calls him so he can talk to Tiffah and Nillan.”

Diamond, Zari and sons of the late Ivan don

Raphael mentioned that having younger siblings (Tiffah and Nillan) is nice and seeing them growing and taking care of them has been a very good experience.

Before meeting Diamond whom she had two kids with, Zari had three sons with her late ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga.

Here is the interview