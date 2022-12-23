ADVERTISEMENT
Zari pleads with thieves to return phone after it is stolen at her party

Trevor Taremwa

Zari was the highlight of lifestyle and entertainment media, yesterday, as she returned to claim her throne on the party scene, with her All White Party.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Highlighted by an A-list crowd and excess, Zari will not entirely be celebrating this success a happy soul, as Kampala thieves left her scarred.

In a video that has since gone viral, Zari reports to the public that her phone has been stolen.

According to Zari, the phone was a golden Samsung S Ultra 20.

The socialite further described the phone, noting that it has a wallpaper of her.

Zari further added that she understands how much people struggle to stay afloat in this economy, noting that she too, could potentially fall folly.

She also noted that it is okay for someone to steal her phone because they are struggling to survive.

Zari went forth and encouraged whoever might have stolen it to send her current boyfriend, Shakib, a direct message on social media.

She however noted that the only reason she wants the phone back are her children’s pictures.

She was not short of braggadocio, noting that she didn’t care about the gadget itself since she has enough cash to buy herself ten other phones.

“Its just the memories. I can’t buy those,” she said.

“Please bring back my phone,” she pleaded.

While concluding, she said that she is serious about the issue.

However, with the current trend of the economy, we can only wish the socialite good luck.

Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
