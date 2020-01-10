Brooklyn City Colleges CEO Zari Hassan has shared little known details about her past, revealing that her father Nasur Hassan abandoned them when they were still young.

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Ms Hassan mentioned that growing up she went to study for a Cosmetology course in the UK where she had to work a house girl in order to make ends meet.

“LIFE LESSONS. Life can be a rollercoaster and you will never know where you'll end up. From studying my cosmetology course in the UK ( which hasn’t helped me) while doing house girl work to pay my accommodation (yes I’ve been a maid before)to running through buses to get to my next stop woodgreen where I worked as a cashier and sometimes as an isle packer in sainsbury. Friend, I started out early wasn’t even sure why me. But the inner voice in me wanted better” reads part of her post.

Zari talks about her father as she reminisce past struggles (Photos)

Consistency

She further disclosed that when her father walked away, her mother was forced to toil day and night with the quest to provide for her kids.

The mother of five encouraged those who look up to always be consistent with their hustle as in the long run it will pay.

“My dad had left, my mom was doing tailor jobs day and night I couldn’t stand seeing her struggle. I couldn't stand her pain. I was living with my aunt in the UK who treated me like a step child. Gooosh🙄Been through boutiques, long economy flights to china in between building a school and having babies. My music and tv career is a story for another day. Phew😪. All I'm saying, consistency is key. Doesn’t matter where you are or what you do. Just do it” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari talks about her father as she reminisce past struggles (Photos)

Raised by Single mother

Zari shared her father’s (Nasur Hassan) photo for the first time in 2018 with a caption that reads “I am my Fathers Copy”

Despite having a huge social media presence, Zari had only introduced her late mum Halima Hassan, leaving many guessing the whereabouts of her father.

Zari’s Parents separated while she was still young and her mother had to bring them up as a single mum.

Zari Hassan TBT photos

Zari talks about her father as she reminisce past struggles (Photos)

Zari talks about her father as she reminisce past struggles (Photos)

Zari talks about her father as she reminisce past struggles (Photos)