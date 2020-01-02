Zari Hassan's eldest son Pinto Ntale has been named as the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties following a family meeting that was held in Kayunga District Nakaliro village, the ancestral home of the late Ivan Don.

This comes after a long bloody standoff between socialite Zari Hassan and her late hubby Ivan Semwanga’s family on who exactly shall become the true heir to the fallen money bags.

The clan settled on Pinto as the true heir during the clans meeting. Although Pinto wasn’t able to attend the important cultural ceremony due to immigration challenges down in South Africa, he was represented by his mum and his two younger brothers Raphael Junior and Dido Seemwanga aka LilQ Quincy.

Zari with Pinto. Zari’s Eldest Son Ivan Pinto Officially Becomes Ivan Ssemwanga’s Official Heir

Inheritance rights

Upon passing over the inheritance rights to Pinto the uncle said ”As all people who have come here today see us make Pinto the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga ,I would like to request Dido to carry the picture of his elder brother Pinto as the entire clan acknowledges him as the true heir of his father”

In 2017, days after Ivan Don’s death Ms Hassan was forced to set the record straight on reports of fighting with Ivan’s family over his properties.

Zari’s Eldest Son Ivan Pinto Officially Becomes Ivan Ssemwanga’s Official Heir

“I wasn’t fighting; I heard the stories from the other family. Yaani it wasn’t a priority to me because I know what belongs to the kids or me or whatever, everyone shall get what belongs to them” she said.

She added that she wouldn’t fight Ivan’s relatives and has no beef with them because they are family, whether she likes it or not.