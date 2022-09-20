Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

The achievement by the singer was announced by her record label who sent its gratitude to her fans for the big win.

“wcb_wasafi Thank You For 5M Followers On @instagram 👏” the message read on Instagram.

Zuchu whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud is slowly taking the crown as the biggest artiste in the continent as she slowly joining the league of other major stars such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

She also boasts of having a huge following on the YouTube platform in the region with over 2 million having subscribed to her channel making it the 4th most subscribed channel in the region.

She comes after her boss Diamond Platnumz who has 7 million subscribers, former WCB Wasafi signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has 4.03 million subscribers and Harmonize who has 3.48 million subscribers.

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

The achievement by Zuchu comes as she has also been nominated in this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) for different categories including the female artiste of the year where she is battling against fellow Tanzanian singer Nandy, Kenyan R&B singer Nikita Kering, Tanasha Donna, Betty G of Ethiopia, Frida Amani and Rosa Ree also from Tanzania and Muthaka of Kenya.

Zuchu hit the music industry in the region in 2020 being signed under the Diamond Platnumz owned record label and has seen tremendous growth over a very short period.

Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond Platnumz recently revealed that Zuchu will have to pay Sh511 million equal to Tsh10 billion if she intends to leave the record label midway.