RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  football-world-cup

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Hassan Abdulsalam

Patoranking started his musical journey as a street jam and carnival dancer in the street of Lagos.

No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.
No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.

A few days after Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, performed at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, another Nigerian Dancehall singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known as Patoranking, has light up the fan at the world cup.

Recommended articles

Patoranking
Patoranking Pulse Nigeria

He performed during the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha which was organised as one of the side attractions that come with the festivities of the World Cup.

His performance thrilled the fans with one of his hit songs titled ‘No Kissing Babe’, which featured Ghanaian singer Sarkodie.

The 32-year-old in a video shared on social media revealed how his fans were screaming and dancing to his performance.

Patoranking thrilling fans at FIFA World Cup Fans Festival
Patoranking thrilling fans at FIFA World Cup Fans Festival Pulse Nigeria

Others artists to light up the world cup include Congolese-French rapper and singer GIMS, British-Jamaican reggae musician, Julian Marley, son of music icon Bob Marley and music group Clean Bandit.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel entertained over 40,000 fans present at the festival with some of his hit songs. Some of the songs include; No do, Good Time, Lie, Cough, Madu, One Ticket, Woju, Laye, Mama, Eh God (Barnabas) and Buga.

It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup.
It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup. AFP

Award-winning singer Davido was featured on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside American star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha for the 22nd edition of the global football tournament.

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Trending

Kylian Mbappe has surpassed Ahmed Musa's World Cup goals
QATAR 2022

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ahmed Musa's World Cup record

Salima Mukansanga

Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga makes World Cup history

No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.
Qatar 2022

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival