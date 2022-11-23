RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  football-world-cup

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ahmed Musa's World Cup record

Joba Ogunwale

The PSG star was on target as France began their World Cup defence with a comprehensive win over Australia.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has surpassed Ahmed Musa's World Cup record after he scored in France's 4-1 win over Australia in their Group C opener.

Mbappe delivered a man-of-the-match display as France started their World Cup defence in convincing fashion. The 23-year-old scored and provided an assist in what was a record-breaking night for Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe scored France's third goal after Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud had cancelled Craig Goodwin's ninth-minute opener.

With the goal, Mbappe moved past Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in the World Cup all-time top scorer's chart.

It was the French international's fifth goal in the biggest sporting event on earth, moving past Musa, who has four goals at the World Cup.

Although the Super Eagles are not represented at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Musa is Nigeria's all-time top scorer in the competition after scoring a brace in two consecutive editions.

Musa opened his World Cup account in 2014 with a brace against Argentina before repeating the same feat against Iceland in 2018.

Ahmed Musa scored twice against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup
Ahmed Musa scored twice against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup AFP

Meanwhile, Mbappe scored four in his first appearance in Russia in 2018 as France won their second World title before adding his fifth strike against Australia on Tuesday night.

The goal takes him above Musa and into the top 64 on the World Cup all-time scorers list.

Mbappe will get the chance to move up the ladder when France take on Denmark and Tunisia in their final group games. Meanwhile, Musa will have to wait till 2026 before he gets another chance to add to his tally.

Joba Ogunwale
