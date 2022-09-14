Bayern Munich star set to miss 2022 World Cup after knee surgery

The Senegalese footballer notified the football world of the news via his Instagram handle after the surgery.

pulse senegal

“I don’t know how to express my disappointment to be away from the pitch for the coming months and especially to miss a World Cup. It was not an easy decision to make, but after many months of thinking, I understood it would be the wisest, and above all the most reasonable, decision for the rest of my career,” he wrote.

Sarr plays as a right back for Bayern Munich and Senegal. He was born in France but ended up playing for Senegal instead.

It is a big blow to Senegal as Sarr was featured in all seven games for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year and he registered stellar performances in all the matches.

pulse senegal

The 13 times-capped player joined Bayern Munich in 2020 from Olympique Marseille making 27 appearances for the German giants.

Why Senegal will miss Sarr

Sarr can dribble which is always a bonus for a defender. A dribbling defender tends to have courage while in possession of the ball and this lowers mistakes at the back and he can always his way out when approached by an opponent. Sarr is capable of doing this.

Sarr is also quick and he can be an asset during counterattacks. A link up of him with Sadio Mane will always pose danger to the opponents and Senegal will miss breathtaking counter attacks.

pulse senegal

When attacked counter wise, Sarr can be capable of keeping up with opponent attackers. By doing so, he will be buying time for his fellow defenders to get back to their positions and cover the loopholes.

Having a defender like Sarr is advantageous as he can also play as a winger hence switching to various formations. He is not limited to playing in one position.