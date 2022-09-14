RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  football-world-cup

Bayern Munich star set to miss 2022 World Cup after knee surgery

Fabian Simiyu

The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament is fast approaching with only 67 days to go

Bouna-Sarr
Bouna-Sarr

Bayern Munich star Bouna Sarr is to miss this year’s World Cup and the remaining 2022 fixtures after undergoing knee surgery.

The Senegalese footballer notified the football world of the news via his Instagram handle after the surgery.

bouna sarr bon
bouna sarr bon pulse senegal

“I don’t know how to express my disappointment to be away from the pitch for the coming months and especially to miss a World Cup. It was not an easy decision to make, but after many months of thinking, I understood it would be the wisest, and above all the most reasonable, decision for the rest of my career,” he wrote.

Sarr plays as a right back for Bayern Munich and Senegal. He was born in France but ended up playing for Senegal instead.

It is a big blow to Senegal as Sarr was featured in all seven games for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year and he registered stellar performances in all the matches.

Bouna Sarr
Bouna Sarr pulse senegal

The 13 times-capped player joined Bayern Munich in 2020 from Olympique Marseille making 27 appearances for the German giants.

Sarr can dribble which is always a bonus for a defender. A dribbling defender tends to have courage while in possession of the ball and this lowers mistakes at the back and he can always his way out when approached by an opponent. Sarr is capable of doing this.

Sarr is also quick and he can be an asset during counterattacks. A link up of him with Sadio Mane will always pose danger to the opponents and Senegal will miss breathtaking counter attacks.

Bouna-Sarr
Bouna-Sarr pulse senegal

When attacked counter wise, Sarr can be capable of keeping up with opponent attackers. By doing so, he will be buying time for his fellow defenders to get back to their positions and cover the loopholes.

Having a defender like Sarr is advantageous as he can also play as a winger hence switching to various formations. He is not limited to playing in one position.

The “Lions of Teranga” will miss him during the World Cup and there are no doubts that he will come back stronger in the years to come.

Fabian Simiyu
Bouna-Sarr
QATAR 2022

