[WATCH] Triplets Ghetto Kids dance on streets of Qatar with Aguero and Rio Ferdinand

In number of viral videos online, the Triplets Ghetto Kids shared clips dancing with Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero. On the streets of Qatar, the kids were breaking into dance with the stars as crowds cheered them on.
Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids are rubbing shoulders with the crème of the football world, dancing with the top stars.
In another video shared on Instagram, the Ghetto Kids were getting down with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand who made an open appeal to FIFA to include the dance group among the list of entertainers for the World Cup grand finale.
“In the final, that’s when the best are gonna be playing but we need the pregame to have the best dancers, the Ghetto Kids. FIFA, we need these guys!” Rio Ferdinand said.
The dance group have performed for the Qatar Royal Family and FIFA officials prior to the kick off of the global tournament.
They got the deal after they performed a viral online which garnered over 2.5 million views on Facebook alone. This also got Qatar Tourism’s interest who left a comment on their Instagram: “We can’t wait to see you in Qatar.”
Qatar tourism board took interest in the video and extended the Ugandan group an invite to Qatar where they toured the country, met footballing dignitaries and football legends. They also toured World Cup stadiums and were given gifts and souvenirs by the World Cup organisers.
Triplets Ghetto Kids have been highlighted by recognized international outlets and got massive media interest as they won several awards including AFRIMMA for Best African Dance in 2017, the BEFFTA for Best Dance Crew in 2016, the HIPIPO Awards for Trailblazer in 2015, the PAFA for Best Fashion Group in 2017, the AEA - USA for Best Dance Group in 2017, the RIAA Awards USA (2017), and the YouTube Creators Awards (2020).
