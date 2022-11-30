[WATCH] Triplets Ghetto Kids dance on streets of Qatar with Aguero and Rio Ferdinand

In another video shared on Instagram, the Ghetto Kids were getting down with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand who made an open appeal to FIFA to include the dance group among the list of entertainers for the World Cup grand finale.

“In the final, that’s when the best are gonna be playing but we need the pregame to have the best dancers, the Ghetto Kids. FIFA, we need these guys!” Rio Ferdinand said.

The dance group have performed for the Qatar Royal Family and FIFA officials prior to the kick off of the global tournament.

They got the deal after they performed a viral online which garnered over 2.5 million views on Facebook alone. This also got Qatar Tourism’s interest who left a comment on their Instagram: “We can’t wait to see you in Qatar.”

Qatar tourism board took interest in the video and extended the Ugandan group an invite to Qatar where they toured the country, met footballing dignitaries and football legends. They also toured World Cup stadiums and were given gifts and souvenirs by the World Cup organisers.