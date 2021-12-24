RADP / Pulse Kenya

Government backs out of plan to own Kenya Airways

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The Government still aims to provide financial support

Transport CS James Macharia flags off a Kenya Airways plane during the resumption of local flights in 2020
Transport CS James Macharia flags off a Kenya Airways plane during the resumption of local flights in 2020

The Government appears to have moved away from plans to nationalise Kenya Airways but still intends to provide financial support for its restructuring.

Recommended articles

The news comes only days after the International Monetary Fund approved a disbursement of Sh29billion for Kenya despite debt currently at Sh7.7 trillion.

Plans have long been in the works to nationalise the ailing carrier, but legislation supporting the move has struggled to make it through the National Assembly.

The IMF says the government, citing the economic benefits of having a national airline, is undertaking a multi-year restructuring of the airline.

“The authorities are developing plans to restructure Kenya Airways and anticipate providing significant financial support over the medium term,” the IMF disclosed.

It says much of the restructuring cost for Kenya Airways is unavoidable because the state has previously guaranteed Sh75 billion in debt owed by the airline. The carrier, further hit by the pandemic, has since has run large arrears.

”The restructuring plan aims to enable Kenya Airways’ adaptation to the challenges facing the aviation industry in the post-Covid pandemic environment.

Kenya Airways will be required to trim down its network, rationalise frequencies of flights, operate a smaller fleet, and rationalise its staff complement,” the IMF said.

”It will be essential to ensure that all parties are aligned, committed, and motivated to deliver on this strategy,” it adds.

The IMF further disclosed the government will be taking over Sh80 billion of the airline debt and will, over this and the carrier’s next financial year, provide Sh50 billion as direct budgetary support to help clear overdue payments and cover restructuring costs.

Kenya Airways posted a further Sh11.5 billion loss in the first half of 2021, as revenues and passenger numbers remained 53% and 63% down on pre-crisis levels respectively.

Last month the carrier signed a “strategic partnership framework” with South African Airways with view to creating a pan-African airline group.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Trending

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Betty Kyallo