RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  healthy-living

How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson balances his hectic personal and professional life

Authors:

Philip Matogo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is easily the busiest person in Hollywood, with over 59 movies under his belt and plenty of television shows to his credit, but somehow he manages to live a balanced life.

The Rock
The Rock

Johnson is the top-earning actor on Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022, coming in at number four with an estimated annual salary of $270 million. Johnson's annual earnings were boosted by big paydays for the movies Black Adam and Red Notice.

Recommended articles

He is now gearing for roles in tentpole superhero movies, Disney adventure movies and plenty more to ensure that he is in our faces all time.

His fitness regimen is grueling
His fitness regimen is grueling Pulse

To add to his ceaseless hustle, Johnson also has a training apparel with his Under Armour Project Rock line and his own brand of tequila, among others.

Johnson recently revealed how he balances all of his different projects, along with being a husband and father, to ensure that his professional and personal commitments do not clash like his character does with Kevin Hart’s character in the movie “Jumanji”.

"It's much easier said than done," he said. "Like you guys, I've got babies to raise, babies to feed, bills to pay, food to put on the table, relationships to maintain, businesses to run, it's hard."

The Black Adam star grinds hard
The Black Adam star grinds hard Pulse

However, Johnson credits two keys to balance: discipline and communication.

"Apply discipline to take care of yourself," he said, adding: "If you communicate with others around you, like, hey guys I need help finding my balance, you'd be surprised how fast people come to help you."

"You've got to take care of the thing that allows you to do what you do, and that thing is you," he concluded. "So take care of you and find that balance."

In the end, it is true what they say: it all starts and ends with you.

Authors:

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Trending

How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson balances his hectic personal and professional life

The Rock