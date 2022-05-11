HotForex Evolves into HFM

RADP / Pulse Kenya

The global broker of choice HotForex is entering a new era with a new name, HFM, that more accurately reflects the diverse trading environment it offers its 3.5 million live account holders.

May 2nd – Global multi-asset broker HotForex has announced that it is evolving and will take on a new brand name which better reflects the company’s vision as it seeks to strengthen its global presence and showcase the wide range of trading instruments and unique trading experience offered to its clients as it moves into the next era of its business.

HF Markets Group CEO George Koumantaris said: “We decided that it was time to embrace the future with a shorter, more memorable and more modernized name and for our brand to evolve alongside our ever expanding product offerings.

We provide over 1,200 products in 9 asset classes and having “forex” in our name was no longer a proper reflection of the award winning trading experience we offer”

Founded in 2010, HotForex quickly became an award-winning industry leader serving over 3,500,000 clients with its range of trading assets, tools and other advantages. As HFM, it is confident that its loyal client base will appreciate its continued commitment to continuous improvement while maintaining the same core values, and to providing an unparalleled trading experience. This should motivate the clients to follow the company into their new era and for many more years to come.

About HotForex

HotForex, a brand name of HF Markets Group, is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its 12-year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

