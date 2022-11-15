Kenya seeking to sell national airline to strategic investor

If the sale goes through, the state's shares will reduce by 48.9 percent.

According to the website, Air KLM owns a small stake in Kenya Airways and it remains to be seen if the multinational, previously KQ's anchor shareholder, will sell its remaining 7.76% stake.

“It is time to relook the national carrier and ensure that it continues to operate without government support. We need to bring in a strategic investor,” Kiptoo told the National Assembly Finance and National Planning committee vetting principal secretary nominees.

He said KQ, as the national carrier is popularly known, operated profitably when a private investor pumped in money and that the government must seek the model in the push to return the airline to profitability.

Kenya is said to prefer a cash-rich foreign airline as a strategic investor in a plan that could offer the national carrier aviation expertise and cut its reliance on the State for operational cash.

The national carrier has received multi-billion shilling State bailouts amid delayed recovery from a travel slump following Covid-19.

The fresh restructuring plan comes after the State dropped the favored long-term solution that was anchored on nationalization of the airline.

A law to pave the way for the nationalization of the airline, which had been proposed before the pandemic, is before Parliament.