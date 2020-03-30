The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has moved to court challenging the curfew directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

According to LSK, the night curfew should be suspended as the time limit is unconstitutional.

Additionally, LSK noted that the excessive use of force on Kenyans by police officers to enforce the directive is illegal.

LSK president Nelson Havi had on Friday stated that they will be challenging the curfew directive.

"In the meantime, Law Society of Kenya will move to Court on Monday to challenge the curfew which is not only unconstitutional but has been abused by the police," Havi stated.

"It is evident that Covid-19 will be spread more by actions of police than of those claimed to have contravened the curfew," he added.

In the petition, Havi listed Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi as the first and second respondents respectively.

The petition follows condemnation from different constitutional and human rights bodies and leaders who have also voiced concerns in the manner in which police enforced the curfew order.

Deputy President William Ruto had urged the police to “act firmly but with restrain and civility” during the curfew period that remains indefinite.

The Council of Governors also asked the National Police Service Commission to enforce the dusk to dawn curfew in a humane manner.