If you wake up between 3-5 AM, do these 10 things to stay safe

Lynet Okumu

Here are ten important things you should do if you wake up between 3-5 AM.

An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.
An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.

Waking up in the early hours between 3-5 AM can be an unsettling experience for many. This time frame, often referred to as the "witching hour" in folklore, is also a period when our body’s circadian rhythms are at their lowest ebb.

Whether it’s due to stress, health issues, or a random occurrence, finding yourself awake at this time can be disorienting.

However, there are steps you can take to ensure your safety and well-being during these early hours.

An AI-generated image of a black woman stretching after waking up.
An AI-generated image of a black woman stretching after waking up.
Here are ten important things you should do if you wake up between 3-5 AM.

The first and most crucial step is to stay calm. Panicking can elevate your heart rate and make it harder to get back to sleep.

Practice deep breathing exercises to calm your mind and body. Inhale slowly through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale through your mouth.

Ensure that your surroundings are safe. If you live in an area where security is a concern, double-check that all doors and windows are locked.

This will give you peace of mind and help you relax.

An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.
An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.

Often, waking up at odd hours can be due to dehydration. Keep a glass of water by your bedside and take a few sips.

Hydration can help you feel more relaxed and might even help you get back to sleep.

Resist the urge to check your phone or other electronic devices.

The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Instead, keep the lights dim and avoid screens altogether.

Light stretching or yoga can help release any tension in your body. Focus on gentle stretches that don’t raise your heart rate too much but help relax your muscles.

This can also ease any discomfort that might have woken you up in the first place.

An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.
An AI-generated image of a black man stretching after waking up.

Engaging in mindfulness or meditation can help center your thoughts and reduce anxiety.

There are various apps and online resources with guided meditations specifically designed for relaxation and sleep.

Sometimes, waking up at odd hours can be a result of an uncomfortable sleep environment.

Check if your room is too hot or too cold, if any noises could disturb you, or if your mattress and pillows are comfortable.

Making adjustments can improve your chances of getting uninterrupted sleep in the future.

If you find that your mind is racing with thoughts, try writing them down. Keeping a journal by your bedside allows you to jot down any concerns, tasks, or ideas that might be keeping you awake.

This can help clear your mind and make it easier to relax.

Soothing music or nature sounds can help lull you back to sleep. Create a playlist of calming music or use a sound machine to play gentle rain, ocean waves, or other relaxing sounds.

This auditory stimulus can create a peaceful environment conducive to sleep.

An AI-generated image of a black woman stretching after waking up.
An AI-generated image of a black woman stretching after waking up.

Reading a physical book (not an e-book) under dim lighting can help you feel sleepy. Choose something light and non-stimulating.

Avoid thrillers or anything that might get your adrenaline pumping. A few pages of a favorite novel or some poetry can do wonders for calming your mind.

If you consistently wake up between 3-5 AM, it might be helpful to consult a healthcare professional.

This could be a sign of an underlying health issue such as insomnia, sleep apnea, or even anxiety and depression. A professional can provide you with guidance and treatment options tailored to your specific needs.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

