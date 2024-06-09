If you wake up between 3-5 AM, do these 10 things to stay safe

Waking up in the early hours between 3-5 AM can be an unsettling experience for many. This time frame, often referred to as the "witching hour" in folklore, is also a period when our body’s circadian rhythms are at their lowest ebb.
Here are ten important things you should do if you wake up between 3-5 AM.
Whether it’s due to stress, health issues, or a random occurrence, finding yourself awake at this time can be disorienting.
However, there are steps you can take to ensure your safety and well-being during these early hours.
1. Stay calm & avoid panic
The first and most crucial step is to stay calm. Panicking can elevate your heart rate and make it harder to get back to sleep.
Practice deep breathing exercises to calm your mind and body. Inhale slowly through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale through your mouth.
2. Check your surroundings
Ensure that your surroundings are safe. If you live in an area where security is a concern, double-check that all doors and windows are locked.
This will give you peace of mind and help you relax.
3. Hydrate yourself
Often, waking up at odd hours can be due to dehydration. Keep a glass of water by your bedside and take a few sips.
Hydration can help you feel more relaxed and might even help you get back to sleep.
4. Avoid checking your phone
Resist the urge to check your phone or other electronic devices.
The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Instead, keep the lights dim and avoid screens altogether.
5. Engage in light stretching
Light stretching or yoga can help release any tension in your body. Focus on gentle stretches that don’t raise your heart rate too much but help relax your muscles.
This can also ease any discomfort that might have woken you up in the first place.
6. Practice mindfulness or meditation
Engaging in mindfulness or meditation can help center your thoughts and reduce anxiety.
There are various apps and online resources with guided meditations specifically designed for relaxation and sleep.
7. Evaluate your sleep environment
Sometimes, waking up at odd hours can be a result of an uncomfortable sleep environment.
Check if your room is too hot or too cold, if any noises could disturb you, or if your mattress and pillows are comfortable.
Making adjustments can improve your chances of getting uninterrupted sleep in the future.
8. Write down your thoughts
If you find that your mind is racing with thoughts, try writing them down. Keeping a journal by your bedside allows you to jot down any concerns, tasks, or ideas that might be keeping you awake.
This can help clear your mind and make it easier to relax.
9. Listen to soothing music or sounds
Soothing music or nature sounds can help lull you back to sleep. Create a playlist of calming music or use a sound machine to play gentle rain, ocean waves, or other relaxing sounds.
This auditory stimulus can create a peaceful environment conducive to sleep.
10. Read a book
Reading a physical book (not an e-book) under dim lighting can help you feel sleepy. Choose something light and non-stimulating.
Avoid thrillers or anything that might get your adrenaline pumping. A few pages of a favorite novel or some poetry can do wonders for calming your mind.
Bonus Tip: Consult a professional
If you consistently wake up between 3-5 AM, it might be helpful to consult a healthcare professional.
This could be a sign of an underlying health issue such as insomnia, sleep apnea, or even anxiety and depression. A professional can provide you with guidance and treatment options tailored to your specific needs.
