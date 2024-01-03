10 kitchen hacks to conquer 'Njaanuary' constraints

Embrace these 10 kitchen hacks to not just survive but conquer the challenges that 'Njaanuary' brings.

Budget bites

Transform your culinary routine by diving into budget-friendly recipes. Discover the magic of affordable ingredients that not only save you money but also tantalize your taste buds. Get ready to master the art of creating flavorful meals without breaking the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make good use of your kitchen appliances

Maximize the utility of your kitchen tools. From slow cookers to blenders, leverage appliances to create hearty meals that are both time and cost-efficient. Let your tools become your allies in conquering 'Njaanuary' constraints.

Leftover magic

Bid farewell to food waste by transforming leftovers into gourmet delights.

Reinvent yesterday's dinner into a fresh and exciting meal, reducing waste while keeping your taste buds intrigued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Money saving tips Pulse Live Kenya

Meal planning

Plan your meals for the week to avoid unnecessary spending. It not only helps you stick to a budget but also minimizes food wastage.

Buy generic brands

Opt for generic or store brands rather than name brands. They often contain the same ingredients but come with a lower price tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batch cooking grains

Cook large batches of grains like rice, quinoa, or pasta and refrigerate or freeze them in portion sizes. This eliminates the need to cook them from scratch every time, making meal preparation more efficient.

DIY snacks

Make your snacks at home, from popcorn to energy bars. Homemade snacks are not only budget-friendly but also healthier.

Repurpose ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

Get creative with leftovers or slightly expired ingredients. Stale bread can become croutons, and overripe bananas can transform into delicious banana bread.

Homemade cleaning solutions

Create your own cleaning products using common kitchen items like vinegar and baking soda. It's cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Pulse Live Kenya

Seasonal produce purchases

ADVERTISEMENT