The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 kitchen hacks to conquer 'Njaanuary' constraints

Amos Robi

Being mindful of how much you spend on food and cooking can help you save alot and in turn spend the cash on other important matters.

Cabbage(Slovak Cooking)
Cabbage(Slovak Cooking)

As the jubilant echoes of the holiday season fade, 'Njaanuary' descends with its notorious financial constraints. Fret not, as the heart of your home—the kitchen—can become a haven of creativity and resourcefulness.

Embrace these 10 kitchen hacks to not just survive but conquer the challenges that 'Njaanuary' brings.

Transform your culinary routine by diving into budget-friendly recipes. Discover the magic of affordable ingredients that not only save you money but also tantalize your taste buds. Get ready to master the art of creating flavorful meals without breaking the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maximize the utility of your kitchen tools. From slow cookers to blenders, leverage appliances to create hearty meals that are both time and cost-efficient. Let your tools become your allies in conquering 'Njaanuary' constraints.

Bid farewell to food waste by transforming leftovers into gourmet delights.

Reinvent yesterday's dinner into a fresh and exciting meal, reducing waste while keeping your taste buds intrigued.

ADVERTISEMENT
Green vegetables
Green vegetables Money saving tips Pulse Live Kenya

Plan your meals for the week to avoid unnecessary spending. It not only helps you stick to a budget but also minimizes food wastage.

Opt for generic or store brands rather than name brands. They often contain the same ingredients but come with a lower price tag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook large batches of grains like rice, quinoa, or pasta and refrigerate or freeze them in portion sizes. This eliminates the need to cook them from scratch every time, making meal preparation more efficient.

Make your snacks at home, from popcorn to energy bars. Homemade snacks are not only budget-friendly but also healthier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get creative with leftovers or slightly expired ingredients. Stale bread can become croutons, and overripe bananas can transform into delicious banana bread.

Create your own cleaning products using common kitchen items like vinegar and baking soda. It's cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Lemon juice and vinegar make a natural solvent (mnn)
Lemon juice and vinegar make a natural solvent (mnn) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy fruits and vegetables that are in-season as they are usually fresher and more affordable. Consider buying in bulk and freezing for future use.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 kitchen hacks to conquer 'Njaanuary' constraints

10 kitchen hacks to conquer 'Njaanuary' constraints

4 ways you can reassure your overthinking boyfriend

4 ways you can reassure your overthinking boyfriend

Tracy Nduati's inspiring 21 kg weight loss journey with the gastric balloon at Nairobi Bariatric Center

Tracy Nduati's inspiring 21 kg weight loss journey with the gastric balloon at Nairobi Bariatric Center

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

5 irresistible charms that make 'kienyeji' girlfriends experts in bed

5 irresistible charms that make 'kienyeji' girlfriends experts in bed

7 reasons your New Year resolutions might not work

7 reasons your New Year resolutions might not work

Abel Mutua's brother Jesse admits beating Rapho, his battle with drugs & mental health

Abel Mutua's brother Jesse admits beating Rapho, his battle with drugs & mental health

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

It's time to write new year's resolutions — these 6 things must be on your list

4 invaluable lessons to carry forward from 2023

4 invaluable lessons to carry forward from 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zanzibar

Zanzibar has come up with a new way to hold its government accountable

Jesse Mwethuku aka Luku Baridi

Abel Mutua's brother Jesse admits beating Rapho, his battle with drugs & mental health

How to retain your man's respect [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Ladies, if you want your man to respect you, don’t do these 3 things

Pastor Nga'ng'a and wife during daughter's wedding

WATCH: Pastor Ng'ang'a & wife present daughter to her groom in glamorous wedding