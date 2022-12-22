ADVERTISEMENT
10 rewarding ways to handle difficult relatives during holidays

Martha Kemigisha

Family gatherings are a joy after months of phone calls, texting and just not seeing family in person.

However, not everyone shares this optimistic view and for some, these gatherings are a source of anxiety and tension. Personal conflicts, age-old grudges, difficult personalities can tamper the merriment. Worse still, they can keep some people from joining in.

Here's 10 tips to navigate family gatherings amicably and conflict-free around holidays.

Keep your expectations realistic. For whatever reason, do not count on people changing if they have repeatedly behaved a certain way for years.

It would be great if they did, but do not count on it.

With this in mind, keep interactions with difficult relatives short and spend more time with those you like.

Focus on the positive qualities of your relatives. They might not be aware of what they are doing or simply choose not to change.

However with a bit of attitude adjustment on your end, they can stop dragging you down.

Practice behaviours that reduce your stress and worry. In a relaxed state, you will be better equipped to face difficult family members.

At the end of the day, your reaction to the people who upset you is all you can control. Trying to get them to see their flaws will only result in more tension and frustration for you.

Get a handle of your behaviour and reactions to controversial topics and disrespectful questions.

Remember to walk away, ask for topic change when you feel uncomfortable. In the end, no one can force you into a negative conversation.

Religion and politics are kind of an unspoken rule to not discuss at family gatherings. But the more insidious ones pop up for example, questions about getting married, having children.

Set your boundaries on what you will and will not talk about.

Too much alcohol might help you relax but it might easily turn conversation into aggression and arguments.

Also avoid people who have had too much alcohol. Keep the intake low or stick to non-alcoholic beverages.

This is not to say that you should not relax and have a good time.

However, getting active makes you less of a target for upsetting relatives, topics and conversations.

Try physical activity, things that bring you laughter, concentrating on something.

You are not perfect yourself, even though people don't tell you the things you do that irritate them.

Find acceptance and tolerance to other people's annoying behaviour.

Don't take their behaviour personally.

Look around and find all the things you are grateful for and value.

Those that add to your joy and not your stress.

A healthy family, a home, the food, the beautiful day, memories, among others.

Keep with you something that will remind you to be happy.

It can be a text from a friend, meme, a photo, that you can sneak away and focus on for a while.

Focus on your breathing.

Take a deep breath or as many as you need to stay calm or if you need something to focus on during a stressful encounter.

The best thing to remember is that difficult relatives will always be difficult. It is their duty to change. Chances are, you are not the only one who finds them difficult. Take comfort in engaging with them on your terms and what you want your holidays to be like.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

