10 rewarding ways to handle difficult relatives during holidays

Here's 10 tips to navigate family gatherings amicably and conflict-free around holidays.

1. Manage your expectations

Keep your expectations realistic. For whatever reason, do not count on people changing if they have repeatedly behaved a certain way for years.

It would be great if they did, but do not count on it.

With this in mind, keep interactions with difficult relatives short and spend more time with those you like.

2. Check your attitude

Focus on the positive qualities of your relatives. They might not be aware of what they are doing or simply choose not to change.

However with a bit of attitude adjustment on your end, they can stop dragging you down.

Practice behaviours that reduce your stress and worry. In a relaxed state, you will be better equipped to face difficult family members.

3. Where your control lies

At the end of the day, your reaction to the people who upset you is all you can control. Trying to get them to see their flaws will only result in more tension and frustration for you.

Get a handle of your behaviour and reactions to controversial topics and disrespectful questions.

Remember to walk away, ask for topic change when you feel uncomfortable. In the end, no one can force you into a negative conversation.

4. Stay away from potentially upsetting topics

Religion and politics are kind of an unspoken rule to not discuss at family gatherings. But the more insidious ones pop up for example, questions about getting married, having children.

Set your boundaries on what you will and will not talk about.

5. Avoid excessive drinking

Too much alcohol might help you relax but it might easily turn conversation into aggression and arguments.

Also avoid people who have had too much alcohol. Keep the intake low or stick to non-alcoholic beverages.

6. Stay active

This is not to say that you should not relax and have a good time.

However, getting active makes you less of a target for upsetting relatives, topics and conversations.

Try physical activity, things that bring you laughter, concentrating on something.

7. Practice tolerance

You are not perfect yourself, even though people don't tell you the things you do that irritate them.

Find acceptance and tolerance to other people's annoying behaviour.

Don't take their behaviour personally.

8. Exercise gratitude

Look around and find all the things you are grateful for and value.

Those that add to your joy and not your stress.

A healthy family, a home, the food, the beautiful day, memories, among others.

9. Carry a reminder

Keep with you something that will remind you to be happy.

It can be a text from a friend, meme, a photo, that you can sneak away and focus on for a while.

10. Breathe

Focus on your breathing.

Take a deep breath or as many as you need to stay calm or if you need something to focus on during a stressful encounter.