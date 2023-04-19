The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

These slangs would be hard to explain to a non-Nigerian.

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand
10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

In Nigeria, there are slangs unique to secondary schools, university life, and even regions of the country.

Foreigners might have a hard time understanding these slangs and locals might have a hard time explaining them. Here are a few of the slangs unique to Nigeria street life.

ADVERTISEMENT

This exclamation has different interpretations, depending on the context in which it was used. It could mean "I get it", "and so?" "yes", "okay", "continue", "as i was saying", "that reminds me", etc.

Jara is a noun derived from the Yoruba language and it means to add extra or give a freebie after something has already been bought or paid for, at the seller's discretion. E.g. "Please add jara".

This salutation is used when one is praising another, which is loosely translated to mean "you are dope!". It is mostly used in the street to hail/greet a friend or acquaintance who is passing by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajebutter, ajebo, 'bota' or 'botti', simply refers to one who is born with a silver spoon. It can be loosely translated to mean "bourgeoisie". E.g. "That babe is an ajebutter".

Lepa is a noun that refers to a sexy slim woman. E.g. "That lepa babe is hot". Orobo is loosely the opposite of lepa. It refers to a sexy plump/ thick woman. It can also be used as a derogatory remark.

ADVERTISEMENT

This noun is a slang for sex workers. It can also be a derogatory term.

This word is used to refer to a person who likes to gossip or spread gossip and cannot be trusted. It can also be used to refer to gossip itself. E.g. "You too like amebo" or "That girl is an amebo".

Abi, shey or ba are slang that act sort of like punctuation. They are mostly used for confirmation after a statement, thereby turning it into a question. They are like the English "right?" E.g. "You are coming for my party, abi/shey/ba?"

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a noun referring to someone who is a busy-body, or mocking someone who over-performs his/her intelligence/knowledge. E.g. "I did not ask you, over-sabi."

This verb means to go crazy or mad. This can mean literally or metaphorically depending on the context. E.g. "He don kolo".

Recommended articles

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

8 creative ways to keep teens out of trouble during school holidays

8 creative ways to keep teens out of trouble during school holidays

How you may be taking advantage of someone without noticing

How you may be taking advantage of someone without noticing

Here's why marriage is very important, 4 reasons you should consider it

Here's why marriage is very important, 4 reasons you should consider it

5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

5 body parts that age and wrinkle faster than others - and how to care for them

For ladies: 5 tips on how to stop your man from cheating

For ladies: 5 tips on how to stop your man from cheating

30+ beautiful compliments he wants to hear from you

30+ beautiful compliments he wants to hear from you

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Angry woman(shutterstock)

5 signs of immaturity in a woman

Signs you are ready for marriage

4 clear signs you are ready for marriage

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]