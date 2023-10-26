The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

Amos Robi

Ice is not just for keeping beverages cool; it has a multitude of surprising uses around the house.

Ice Cubes
Ice Cubes

From culinary hacks to household remedies, here are ten innovative ways to utilize ice in your daily routines:

Rubbing an ice cube over fresh stains, such as those from coffee, wine, or chewing gum, can help solidify the substance, making it easier to scrape or blot away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrap ice cubes in a cloth and gently massage them on your face to reduce puffiness, soothe irritated skin, and minimize the appearance of pores, leaving you with a refreshing glow.

Place a large ice cube in the soil of potted plants to provide a slow and steady water supply, preventing overwatering and ensuring optimal hydration for your green companions.

Erase unsightly dents left by heavy furniture on carpeted floors by simply letting an ice cube melt over the affected area, allowing the carpet fibers to gradually absorb the moisture and regain their original texture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repair minor tears in fabric by gliding an ice cube over the damaged area, causing the fibres to contract and close the gap, temporarily mending the fabric until proper repairs can be made.

Use ice to chill dough quickly, preventing butter from melting and ensuring that your baked goods maintain their desired texture and consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeze chewing gum adhered to clothing or hair with an ice cube, making it brittle and easier to scrape off without leaving behind residue.

Chewing gum stuck in a jeans
Chewing gum stuck in a jeans Chewing gum stuck in a jeans Pulse Live Kenya

Rub an ice cube over small scuffs and scratches on leather to help reduce their appearance, revitalizing the material and restoring its smooth texture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preserve the freshness of cut flowers by placing them in a vase with ice-cold water, extending their lifespan and keeping them vibrant for longer periods.

Apply ice to minor burns, insect bites, or bruises to reduce swelling, alleviate pain, and promote faster healing, providing instant relief and comfort.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Phantom pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Phantom pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

10 ways to overcome sibling rivalry

Zari backs Busoga Kingdom royal wedding fundraising drive

Zari backs Busoga Kingdom royal wedding fundraising drive

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benefits of sleeping in separate rooms as a couple

5 benefits of sleeping in separate rooms as a couple

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional Chaik ceremony in Eldoret

Terence & Milly Chebby hold 'Chaik' ceremony after 10-year relationship [Videos]

The prohibition of pork in Islam is a fundamental aspect of religious identity and practice [LA Times]

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork