Sometimes, life unfolds in the most unexpected and enchanting ways.
Sequential siblings: 12 number plate coincidences captured on Kenyan roads
Check out these 12 number plate coincidences you would not believe if they were not captured on camera
You could be driving on the road and then you spot a vehicle with a very peculiar number plate similar to yours.
A closer look reveals that the vehicle you spotted bears a number plate that is in perfect sequential order to yours.
These vehicles can be deemed sequential siblings. In this article, we compile a list of such coincidences, some of which have sparked friendship among the car owners.
Some cases even pose a greater coincidence, whereby the sequential siblings are of the same make, model or colour.
These sequential siblings serve as a gentle reminder that life is often filled with delightful surprises, even in the midst of routine.
In a world often characterized by chaos and unpredictability, these simple, unplanned occurrences are reminders that sometimes, the universe has a way of bringing a smile to our faces when we least expect it.
