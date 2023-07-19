The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

Oghenerume Progress

If you have ever walked into a large supermarket, especially those in malls, chances are you've noticed background music playing softly while you peruse the aisles.

Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.
Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.

To be more clear, here are three reasons why these large supermarkets play music;

In most of these large supermarkets, slow, relaxing music is often played. This is chosen because the tempo of the music can influence shoppers' pace and duration of their visit.

When slow music is playing, people tend to move more slowly, which can lead to increased browsing time and potentially more purchases. On the other hand, during peak hours or times when store owners want to move customers quickly through the aisles, more upbeat music might be employed.

In these large supermarkets, music is also strategically used to enhance the perception of products. When paired with appropriate music, certain items may appear more appealing or luxurious, leading shoppers to be more inclined to buy them.

For example, playing classical music near fine wines or gourmet cheeses can subconsciously elevate their perceived value.

According to research, music can significantly influence buying behaviour and large store owners are making use of this. Upbeat and positive songs can create a sense of happiness and positivity, leading customers to be in a better mood and more likely to make impulsive purchases. Also, carefully selected music can evoke nostalgic feelings, triggering memories that prompt customers to buy products they associate with pleasant experiences.

In addition to the above, music can also set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour. By selecting appropriate tunes, store owners can create a welcoming atmosphere that puts shoppers at ease. Calm and soothing melodies can reduce stress levels and encourage customers to take their time in the store, leading to increased sales.

Next time you walk into a large supermarket and you hear music, I bet you'll understand better what it is meant for.

Oghenerume Progress

