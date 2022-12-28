ADVERTISEMENT
4 common mistakes Kenyans should avoid when setting new year goals

Denis Mwangi

Setting new year goals can be a powerful tool but it's important to be mindful of common mistakes that can undermine your chances of success.

With 2023 upon us, many people will be setting goals, both personal and professional, for the new year.
With 2023 upon us, many people will be setting goals, both personal and professional, for the new year.PeopleImages / Getty Images

As 2023 approaches, many people take the opportunity to set goals for themselves in hopes of improving their lives in some way.

Whether it's resolving to lose weight, save money, or learn a new skill, setting goals can be a powerful tool for personal and professional development.

However, it's important to be mindful of common mistakes that people often make when setting new year goals, as these can undermine your chances of success.

Setting specific monthly goals will help you get more done than lofty annual goals.
Setting specific monthly goals will help you get more done than lofty annual goals. Setting specific monthly goals will help you get more done than lofty annual goals. Business Insider USA

One common mistake is setting unrealistic goals. While it's important to challenge yourself and strive for improvement, it's also important to be realistic about what you can accomplish in a given time frame.

Setting goals that are too ambitious can be demoralizing and lead to burnout, as you may feel overwhelmed by the sheer scope of what you're trying to achieve.

To avoid this mistake, be honest with yourself about what you're capable of and break down your goals into smaller, more manageable steps.

Another mistake people often make is failing to track their progress.

When you set a goal, it's important to regularly review your progress and make adjustments as needed.

This can help you stay motivated and on track, and it can also give you the opportunity to identify and address any challenges or setbacks that may arise.

However, if you don't track your progress, you may lose sight of your goals and become demotivated.

To avoid this mistake, set up a system for tracking your progress, whether it's using a planner, creating a spreadsheet, or using a goal-tracking app.

A third mistake people often make is giving up too easily. Achieving a goal takes time and effort, and it's normal to encounter setbacks or obstacles along the way.

However, if you give up at the first sign of difficulty, you'll never reach your goal.

To avoid this mistake, it's important to stay committed to your goals and develop resilience when faced with challenges.

This may require seeking support from friends, family, or a coach, or finding ways to reframe your thinking to stay positive and motivated.

Finally, many people make the mistake of setting too many goals at once.

While it's important to be ambitious, it's also important to be realistic about what you can achieve.

If you try to do too much at once, you may spread yourself thin and become overwhelmed, which can undermine your chances of success. To avoid this mistake, prioritize your goals and focus on one or two at a time.

In conclusion, setting new year goals can be a powerful tool for personal and professional development, but it's important to be mindful of common mistakes that can undermine your chances of success.

By setting realistic goals, tracking your progress, staying committed, and prioritizing your efforts, you can increase your chances of achieving your goals and improving your life in meaningful ways.

