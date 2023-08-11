The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 helpful ways to handle forgetfulness

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Forgetfulness is a common thing our minds are constantly running so it’s easy to lose track of all the things we are supposed to do at a particular time.

Concentrated black man grabbing head with hands sitting at table [Photo: Nicola Barts]
If you’re a busy person then you’re more likely to lose your train of thought in the course of the day.

If you’re facing such difficulty it is advisable that you follow these effective steps so you can get things done despite being a forgetful person.

Write them down; Get a sticky note and make a list of things you’re supposed to do in their order of urgency. Stick it on your tv or fridge or dressing mirror or even on your phone. Just stick them in a place that you’ll see easily because the aim is so that you’ll see them and get to the action.

Tell someone else; I don’t know the logic behind this but your brain has a way of registering the things we hear or say out loud. Telling someone to remind you helps you remember what you wanted to do and if it doesn’t at least let's hope that the one you told can remind you.

Set reminders; you have a phone setting a reminder should be easy, the phone has so many uses and a reminder is part of it. Just tap on the reminder icon on your phone and type in what you want to remember and the time you want to remember it. This is very useful and effective when trying to get things done.

One more tip, when you remember what you’re supposed to do, do it immediately lest you forget again.

