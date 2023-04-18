The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 interesting things happening in Ramadan this week for Eid Al Fitr 2023

Martha Kemigisha

After a month of fasting, Muslims are now looking forward to the weekend of celebrating Eid Al Fitr 2023. Here are some interesting things that are happening this week leading up to the festive holiday.

Eid Al Fitr 2023 is happening this week after moon-sighting committee seating on Thursday 20/Courtesy/Vecteezy
CHECK OUT: This self-care routine when you accidentally break your fast in the last days of Ramadan

The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to decide whether Eid Al Fitr 2023 will happen on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. Depending on when the crescent moon will be sighted, the festive holiday maybe four or five days long.

Astronomical centres had calculated that Eid Al Fitr 2023 would fall on Friday as they suggested that Ramadan would last 29 days this year.

However, Mohammad Odeh, Director of the International Astronomical Centre, told Khaleej Times that they only provide astronomical information and are not an announcing authority.

“In most Islamic countries, we expect Eid to fall on Friday, unless it’s cloudy on Thursday and the Moon cannot be spotted. Generally, there are 90 per cent chances that Eid is on Friday,” he said.

However, Eid Al Fitr 2023 dates may differ in many Islamic countries.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Muslims celebrate the "Night of Power" when their spiritual rewards are multiplied by a thousandfold more than the other days. This is the 27th day of Ramadan and it is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the Quran on that night. However, although Tuesday 18 is the official celebration, Thursday 20 is the last day to get the blessings of Laylat Al Qadr.

Muslim man with crescent moon in the background which is used to determine the day of Eid Al Fitr/Courtesy/Artem Legere
As part of the Eid Al Fitr 2023 celebrations, Muslims are required to perform a compulsory act of charity known as Zakat Al Fitr or Sadaqat Al Fitr. At the end of the holy month of Ramadan, each Muslim is required to pay a specific amount of Zakat Al Fitr typically in the form of food items before Eid Al Fitr.

Eidiyah refers to the practice of giving gifts or well wishes after Eid prayers. This can be in the form of money or presents.

Particularly in UAE, many banks provide different denominations of currency through their ATM services. People rush to get the new denominations to give as Eidiyah.

