Safety reasons why Kenyan players choose non-UK casinos

According to a survey conducted by TGM Research in 2022, among 28,800+ Kenyan gamblers, 23% of them regularly played lotteries (games by chance), 10% blackjack/poker, and 11% slots.

At the same time, there is a trend towards increasing the use of casinos outside the UK. On the one hand, UK-based casinos are popular because of their robust security measures.

On the other hand, many Kenyan players think those measures are rigid and not adapted to their needs.

Appeal of non-UK Casinos

As mentioned earlier, diverse security measures play a pivotal role in driving Kenyan players toward opting for international gambling platforms.

Beyond this, the allure of top-tier bonuses, an extensive array of games, and a variety of banking options that accommodate both traditional currency and virtual funds are additional attractions.

It's essential to note that there are many casino sites without a UK license available offering Kenyan players an array of choices that align with their preferences and priorities.

These factors collectively contribute to creating a robust and enticing gambling environment for Kenyan players, ensuring a fulfilling and secure betting experience tailored to their needs and desires.

Player protections

Non-UK casinos understand the importance of robust user protection to build trust and increase loyalty.

Modern overseas gaming sites offer the following methods to increase users’ sensitive data protection:

Licensing and regulation. Such reputable regulators as the Malta Gambling Authority or Curacao Gaming Control Board ensure the particular site offers fair play, supports AML/KYC, and provides overall operational integrity.

SSL Encryption. This technology is currently a must-have for any reputable casino and is responsible for safe data transmission over the Internet.

Firewalls. They are used to avoid unauthorized access and safeguard your sensitive data.

Regular Audit. Overseas gaming sites regularly undergo checks by independent auditors to prove overall system security.

Special attention is paid to responsible gambling tools. Gaming platforms offer you to set deposit/loss limits to control spending, internal self-exclusion programs, and reality check tools.

Payment options & convenience

Overseas gaming sites provide diverse payment options for their users. It is a must for financial inclusivity and faster transaction times.

Different banking options feature their own security protocols so that users can select the most protected one.

Among the most popular payment gateways, the following should be mentioned: mobile payment systems (for example, popular in Kenya M-Pesa), e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill, Jeton), prepaid cards (Paysafecard), bank transfers (Visa, MasterCard), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, and more).

Game selection & providers

Non-UK casinos can boast a wide selection of games from multiple categories to meet the needs of many gamblers.

The most popular among them are slots ranging from classic 3-reel to advanced 5-reel slots with extra features and progressive jackpot options.

Also, Kenyan players highly appreciate table/card games, including poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and more.

Most game categories support demo versions, so testing your skills without taking any financial risks is possible.

Live dealer games are the only exception. Among them, you can launch poker, roulette, and blackjack games as well as different game shows and play them against professional dealers. All titles are powered by top software providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, and more.

It guarantees you fair play, timely payments, and compliance with bonus T&Cs. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, developing mobile games has become a significant focus for many online casinos, ensuring that players can enjoy their favorite titles on the go.

Customer support

A high-quality customer support service is a cornerstone for any reputable non-UK gaming platform. Modern casinos offer you to contact their experts 24/7 and via multiple handy communication channels, including the following:

Live Chat: a perfect option to get immediate responses

Email: this option may be used for more detailed queries

Phone Numbers: a choice for those who prefer vocal communication

Also, casinos develop proprietary chatbots that can help offload experts and quickly provide you with answers to the most common questions.

Most of these sites support local languages, facilitating communication and improving compliance.

Overseas casino experts undergo thorough training, which allows them to promptly answer any questions, taking into account the cultural peculiarities of the region.

Conclusion

As you can see, overseas casinos are popular among Kenyan gamblers. They are distinguished by various games from top providers, convenient banking methods, and reliable customer support services.

However, in the first place, there are security features that allow players to enjoy their favorite games without worrying about their sensitive data protection.

Keeping up with local news and developments in the gambling industry can also help players make informed decisions about their betting activities and stay updated on any changes that may affect their experience.

Non-UK casinos offer top solutions for SSL encryption, fraud monitoring, 2FA, and firewalls. Also, they are regularly checked by independent auditors and test labs to ensure they comply with AML/KYC, fair play, and Responsible Gambling principles.