5 funniest ways husbands get their wives to break silent treatment

Pay attention lads, you may need this when you piss her off next time by buying sukari ya kupima instead of the Kabras she sent you for.

Hiding things

This especially works if your wife is the type to ask for something any time she wants it. If she’s so mad that she won’t even ask where her World’s Best Boss coffee mug is, just find another way to get her to talk to you.

Tightening all the lids of all the jars in the house

Use a pair of pliers if you have to.

Burn food

If she already knows you’re not the best cook, make a show of appearing contrite and trying to make her her favourite super complex dish. Then order in if you have the resources. Or ask her to help you fix it.

Hide her shoes- or whatever she wears last when she’s leaving the house in the morning

Because she is in a hurry, this is almost a guarantee she’ll ask if you’ve seen her shoes or dem earrings.

Tag her in memes