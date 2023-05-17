5 Guinness World Records held by Kenya

From awe-inspiring athletic feats to extraordinary talents, Kenya has cemented its place on the global stage of record-breaking accomplishments.

Kenya's Record-Breaking Bird Count in 24 Hours

In a remarkable feat of birdwatching prowess, Kenya proudly holds the prestigious Guinness World Record for the highest number of bird species spotted within a single day.

This extraordinary achievement took place in November 1986 during the renowned Birdwatch Kenya 86 event.

Pulse Live Kenya

To this day, Kenya proudly holds the Guinness World Record, a testament to the country's rich natural heritage and the remarkable dedication of its birdwatching community.

The record serves as an inspiration for future generations of bird enthusiasts and underscores the importance of preserving Kenya's diverse ecosystems for the countless bird species that call it home.

Kimani Ng'ang'a Maruge

In a remarkable chapter of human perseverance and lifelong learning, Kimani Ng'ang'a Maruge etched his name into the prestigious Guinness Book of Records in 2004.

At the astounding age of 84 years, Maruge became the oldest person to ever embark on the journey of primary education.

Undeterred by the passing years, Maruge fearlessly walked through the doors of Kapkenduiyo Primary School in Eldoret, Kenya, ready to embrace the transformative power of knowledge.

Pulse Live Kenya

With an unwavering determination, he enrolled in Class 1, igniting a journey that would inspire generations to come.

Tragically, Maruge's dream of completing Class 8 was cut short when he passed away in 2009.

Maliha Mohammed

In the world of gastronomy, where flavors dance and dishes delight, Maliha Mohammed stands tall as a remarkable chef who has etched her name into the prestigious Guinness Book of Records.

With an unwavering passion for the culinary arts, she embarked on a remarkable journey, breaking the record for the longest continuous cooking session—a staggering 75 hours.

Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout the marathon cooking session, Maliha demonstrated her versatility, creativity, and mastery of diverse cuisines.

Eliud Kipchoge: Fastest marathon distance

In the realm of marathon running, one name shines brighter than the rest - Eliud Kipchoge.

With unparalleled speed, unwavering determination, and an unyielding spirit, Kipchoge has etched his name in the annals of sporting greatness.

His astonishing achievements have pushed the boundaries of human potential and redefined what was once thought impossible.

On that momentous day of September 16, 2018, at the Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge shattered records and propelled himself into the realm of legends.

With every stride, he propelled himself closer to immortality, crossing the finish line in a mind-boggling time of 2:01:39, earning him the title of the fastest marathoner in history.

Eliud Kipchoge Pulse Live Kenya

But Kipchoge's relentless pursuit of greatness did not stop there. On October 12, 2019, in the beautiful city of Vienna, Austria, he embarked on a quest that would forever change the course of marathon history.

In a breathtaking display of determination and sheer human resilience, Kipchoge accomplished what was once deemed impossible, he became the first human to run a sub-2 hour marathon.

As the clock ticked, Kipchoge defied the limits of human endurance, covering the 26.2-mile distance in an astonishing time of 1:59:40.

AFP

Although his remarkable achievement did not qualify as an official IAAF record due to certain criteria, his sub-2 hour marathon will forever stand as a testament to human potential and the indomitable spirit of a true champion.

Largest desert lake

Nestled in the captivating landscapes of Northwest Kenya, Lake Turkana stands as a true marvel of nature, proudly claiming the title of the largest desert lake in the world.

Lake Turkana, in the Great Rift Valley, Kenya, has a surface area of 6,405 km2 and an average depth of 30.2 m.