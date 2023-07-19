Maandamano 101: 5 safety guidelines when trapped in a car

If you find yourself trapped in a car during such an event, it's crucial to prioritise your safety and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

Here are five essential guidelines to follow if you're trapped inside a car during a demonstration

Never drive through a crowd

Driving through a crowd during a demonstration can escalate tensions and increase the risk of harm to both yourself and others.

It's crucial to avoid any attempts to force your way through the crowd, as this may provoke aggression and potentially dangerous confrontations. Instead, remain calm and find an alternative route to ensure your safety.

Turn down the nearest side road or reverse

If you find yourself in the path of a crowd during a demonstration, it's essential to remain calm and quickly assess the situation.

Look for the nearest side road or an alternative route to divert your path. Turning down a side road, reversing, or making a U-turn can help you distance yourself from the crowd safely.

Park the car, lock it & seek shelter

If you are unable to drive away from the demonstration, it is advisable to park your car in, lock it, and leave the vehicle.

Park it in a secure location, such as a side street or a well-lit area away from the main demonstration.

Seek shelter in a nearby building, doorway, or any other safe area until the situation calms down.

Stop, turn off the engine & remain calm

If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot drive away or leave the vehicle, it is important to remain calm and composed. Stop the car, turn off the engine, and lock the doors.

It is essential that you show no signs of hostility or anger that could draw unnecessary attention and potentially escalate the situation.

Communicate calmly & cooperate

If you're caught up, t is crucial to avoid provoking or engaging with the crowd. Refrain from making offensive gestures, shouting, or showing any signs of aggression.

Keep your windows rolled up and doors locked to create a physical barrier between yourself and the surrounding environment.

