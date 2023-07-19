The sports category has moved to a new website.

Maandamano 101: 5 safety guidelines when trapped in a car

Lynet Okumu

Here are 5 safety guidelines to follow if you're trapped in a car during demonstrations

Police officer capture firing teargas at close range into vehicle during protests in Nairobi on March 30, 2023
Demonstrations and protests can sometimes become chaotic and unpredictable, putting individuals in potentially dangerous situations.

If you find yourself trapped in a car during such an event, it's crucial to prioritise your safety and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

Here are five essential guidelines to follow if you're trapped inside a car during a demonstration

Driving through a crowd during a demonstration can escalate tensions and increase the risk of harm to both yourself and others.

Police in the middle of action against protestors in previous demonstrations in nairobi
It's crucial to avoid any attempts to force your way through the crowd, as this may provoke aggression and potentially dangerous confrontations. Instead, remain calm and find an alternative route to ensure your safety.

If you find yourself in the path of a crowd during a demonstration, it's essential to remain calm and quickly assess the situation.

Look for the nearest side road or an alternative route to divert your path. Turning down a side road, reversing, or making a U-turn can help you distance yourself from the crowd safely.

If you are unable to drive away from the demonstration, it is advisable to park your car in, lock it, and leave the vehicle.

download (13)
Park it in a secure location, such as a side street or a well-lit area away from the main demonstration.

Seek shelter in a nearby building, doorway, or any other safe area until the situation calms down.

If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot drive away or leave the vehicle, it is important to remain calm and composed. Stop the car, turn off the engine, and lock the doors.

It is essential that you show no signs of hostility or anger that could draw unnecessary attention and potentially escalate the situation.

If you're caught up, t is crucial to avoid provoking or engaging with the crowd. Refrain from making offensive gestures, shouting, or showing any signs of aggression.

Past demonstration in the streets of Nairobi
Keep your windows rolled up and doors locked to create a physical barrier between yourself and the surrounding environment.

However, if necessary, roll down your window slightly and calmly communicate any relevant information, such as your intention to leave or seek a safe exit.

Maandamano 101: 5 safety guidelines when trapped in a car

