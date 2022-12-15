5 unusual things some Nigerians consider insulting/disrespectful

This African nation takes respect so highly that some things that other people might find normal, some Nigerians would see it as disrespectful or even insulting. Here are five of them;

1) Collecting items with left hand

Growing up, you dare not collect an item from an elder using your left hand. It didn't matter if you are left-handed or not, you must collect with your right hand.

Till date, some business owners still find it disrespectful if you pay them in cash or collect your change using your left hand. In some cases, if your right hand is occupied, you have to apologize for using your left.

2) Not greeting elders first

One thing some Nigerians take highly is greeting. Some people see this as a form of respect and a measure of the kind of home training you received.

This is why it can be considered disrespectful when your walk into a place or wake up in the morning and you expect or wait for those older than you to say good morning to you first. These are situations where you'll hear an older person shout "So, you can't greet?"

3) Not responding to their greeting

The way you respond after being greeted also matters to some Nigerians. There are people who take offense when you do not respond to them saying a "Good morning" to you. Some even go ahead to mutter an insult afterwards.

4) Responding to greeting with "how are you"

Just like keeping silent after you have been greeted makes some Nigerians unhappy, the manner of response also matters. A good morning is expected to be responded with a good morning and there are some people who take offense when your response to their good morning is "how are you".

5) Answering an elder person with "ehn?"