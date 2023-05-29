The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

Lynet Okumu

Here are 5 urgent reasons why governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming

An image of Tobacco plants
An image of Tobacco plants

Governments across the world have long been supporting tobacco farms through substantial subsidies.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging governments to reconsider these practices and shift their support towards more sustainable crops.

Through their latest report "Grow food, not tobacco," the organization highlights some pressing issues that need attention, and sheds light on the negative consequences of tobacco farming.

World Health Organisation logo
World Health Organisation logo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 health effects of smoking that you didn't know about

It also exposes the tobacco industry's deceptive practices in perpetuating tobacco cultivation.

Here are five major reasons why governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming according to WHO.

According to WHO, tobacco consumption is responsible for a staggering 8 million deaths each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By prioritizing the growth of food crops over tobacco, governments can actively promote public health and reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

Tobacco farming often involves the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides that pollute the environment and damage ecosystems.

By redirecting subsidies to sustainable food crops, governments can help preserve precious ecosystems, safeguard biodiversity, and promote sustainable agricultural practices that are environmentally friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 300 million people worldwide facing acute food insecurity, it is crucial to prioritize food production.

Surprisingly, more than 3 million hectares of land in over 120 countries are currently dedicated to growing tobacco instead of food.

An image of Tobacco farm
An image of Tobacco farm Pulse Live Kenya

By supporting sustainable food crops, governments can enhance food security, ensure an adequate food supply for their populations, and alleviate hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tobacco industry has a notorious reputation for trapping farmers in a vicious cycle of debt.

The industry exaggerates the economic benefits of tobacco growing while disregarding the long-term financial hardships it causes for farmers.

By ending subsidies and promoting alternative crops, governments can free farmers from this cycle, empowering them to pursue more economically viable and sustainable farming practices.

Shockingly, more than 1 million child laborers are estimated to be working on tobacco farms, robbing them of educational opportunities and subjecting them to hazardous conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

By shifting away from tobacco farming, governments can protect children's rights, ensure their access to education, and offer them healthier and safer environments for their development.

As part of the Tobacco Free Farms initiative, organizations such as WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the World Food Programme are already providing support to farmers in Kenya and Zambia to transition from tobacco to sustainable food crops.

These initiatives aim to create healthier communities and contribute to global efforts in tobacco control.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safety - 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

Safety - 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

5 types of people you should never date

5 types of people you should never date

Dear women, here are 5 things you do that men find confusing

Dear women, here are 5 things you do that men find confusing

Africa Day 2023 Nairobi celebrations illuminate Africa's remarkable journey [Photos]

Africa Day 2023 Nairobi celebrations illuminate Africa's remarkable journey [Photos]

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

The best and worst dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA [instagram]

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Jumping the broom is a positive omen and tradition [Robynashleyweddings]

These 5 things happening on your wedding day may mean bad luck

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/hildabaci]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci