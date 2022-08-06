6 funny habits all Kenyan mums have

From finding dirty spots after you have finished cleaning to greeting a thousand friends on your way home, here are some common funny habits Kenyan mums share:-

"Borrowing" money and never returning it

Kenyan mums will "borrow" money with so much humility and never return it. Asking for it back will cause so much drama. They will remind you of all the money they used on you from your education, food, shelter, medical expenses and so much more. They’ll go ahead and ask whether you would afford to give them back their money if they were to ask for it. When they are done, you’ll have no option but to just let go of the debt.

Finding things you can’t see

Mothers have a great superpower of finding things after you’ve already spent 20 minutes searching frantically.

They’ll send you to the bedroom to find something and you’ll look in the drawers, the closet, under the bed and find nothing. But once they appear in the room, all of a sudden, you’ll both see whatever you were looking for on the bed.

Surely, is this magic or witchcraft? Mums need to tell us their secrets because they know something we don’t.

Asking you to cut onions but you end up preparing the whole meal

Mums will always do you dirty. From time to time, they’ll ask you to cut onions, so they can cook. Once you are done, they’ll ask you to prepare other ingredients, so they can cook seamlessly. Once all the ingredients are ready, they’ll ask you to fry the onions as they make their way to the kitchen, and behold, that’s how you’ll end up preparing a whole meal under their step-by-step instruction.

Calling you from the bedroom to pick up the remote from the table

Mums can be very dramatic. They call you aggressively from anywhere, be it the kitchen, the bedroom, or the compound. You’ll think there’s some sort of emergency, only for them to ask you to hand them the remote lying on the table or the cup of coffee. This gets you every single time and unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do about it. After all, she is your mum and you love her to the moon and back, so is getting her a remote that taxing?

Calling you whenever they experience any minor inconvenience

Mothers can get you out of a meeting just to ask if you saw their blue sweater. They’ll call randomly to ask why their WhatsApp isn’t working, why they can’t find Mama Brian’s number, or if you remember when they are hosting their chama.

If they want to watch their TV show in the evening and can’t find the channel, you’ll always be the first one they call, as if you hid the channel under the sofa. For some reason, they always believe their kids are low-key technicians who can solve anything from the phone to the laptop and TV.

Asking you to cook tea whenever you have visitors

Being born in Kenyan homes means providing cheap labor for your parents. You’ll always be asked to prepare tea and snacks, whenever guests visit the home.