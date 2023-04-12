The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

Samiah Ogunlowo

During this time, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk in addition to following the Ramadan do's and don'ts.

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan
Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

This month, as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is known to cleanse the soul and bring one closer to Allah. Ramadan, which lasts 29-30 days, is considered a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, togetherness, worship, and self-control.

Aside from abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk, there is a lot more to do and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan. Here are 5 do's and don’ts of the holy month:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadan is a time to communicate with God. Ramadan, the month in which the holy book was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, is the time to recite the Holy Quran as many times as possible. It is also one of the many things to do to gain rewards during the holy month.

It is important that the Prophet's (PBUH) Sunnah be followed in order to reap the benefits of the holy month. The Prophet's (PBUH) routine during this month must be a model for all Muslims. This includes avoiding all the things the religion forbids and doing more of what it allows.

Perform Taraweeh and some non-obligatory prayers
Perform Taraweeh and some non-obligatory prayers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the five daily prayers, another important aspect of Ramadan is the performance of the Taraweeh prayer.

Taraweeh prayers are to be performed daily after Isha in order to strengthen one's bond with the Almighty and gain God's blessings. Nafl or non-obligatory can also be performed for extra virtue.

Avoid being irritable and impatient
Avoid being irritable and impatient Pulse Nigeria

It is critical not to lose patience with other people. It's no surprise that a lack of food and water can make one irritable and vulnerable, which is why staying calm is essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't yell, fight, or engage in any destructive behaviour during Ramadan because the month of Ramadan is all about patience and tolerance.

Forgive everyone
Forgive everyone Pulse Nigeria

Since Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, it is important to forgive anyone and everyone while also asking the almighty for forgiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fornication is the act of having sex between two people who are not legally married. Islam, like any other religion, forbids fornication. Fornicating during Ramadan or while fasting is even more damaging to your relationship with Allah than on other days. As a result, avoid it at all costs.

To be clear, if you are living with a "woman" or "man" but have never legally married, the sex you have is also fornication according to Islamic teaching. As a result, avoid having sex with him/her at any time of day or night during Ramadan.

Avoid gossips
Avoid gossips Pulse Nigeria

It's very common to make disparaging remarks about other people's problems and lives. It's also not gender specific. Men and women both gossip. Gossiping is one more thing you must be cautious of, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Keep your mouth shut to avoid gossiping and backbiting.

ADVERTISEMENT
Offer Zakat
Offer Zakat Pulse Nigeria

Zakat is one of Islam's five pillars and it entails taking a portion of your wealth and distributing it to those in need. To have your fast accepted by the Almighty Allah, you must pay Zakat.

It is known to everyone that these social media platforms contain a large amount of content that is inappropriate for someone who is fasting. As a result, it's best to avoid them - at least for the duration of Ramadan.

Recommended articles

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

British High Commission collaborates with local partners to promote food security in Kenya

British High Commission collaborates with local partners to promote food security in Kenya

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

10 money-saving tips for couples who wish to travel

10 money-saving tips for couples who wish to travel

Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

Carolina Carlz reveals meaning behind her newborn's name; Atlas

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding

'Dance your disease,' an African ritual for healing mental illness

'Dance your disease,' an African ritual for healing mental illness

5 simple tips to get back on track at work after a long Easter break

5 simple tips to get back on track at work after a long Easter break

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

___7451809___2017___10___12___14___Black-couple1

For couples: Here are simple signs to tell if your partner has STD

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria carries a cross as led other faithful in a religious procession to Our Lady of Constanta Cathedral in Nyeri during a past event

History behind why Easter is celebrated on different dates every year

Jalang'o and wife Amina Chao; Mwakideu and wife

7 best dressed celebrity couples who attended Akothee's wedding