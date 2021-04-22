8 things single people are tired of hearing

The concern is highly appreciated but honestly there some statements that single people aren’t too thrilled about hearing over and over again.

"You're still single; after all this time"

"Don’t worry the right one will come along. There is someone for everyone"

"Put yourself out there, be more adventurous"

"You and this person look so cute together" - Thanks for completely making things absolutely awkward

"How can you be that fine and not be in a relationship?"

"I don’t get why you’re single. Wait, wait…you’re one of the crazy ones right?"

"Being in a relationship is not all that. You might want to stay single"