9 things you should never say to your step-children

Amos Robi

Avoiding these harmful statements and focusing on positive, respectful communication, can build a strong, healthy relationship with your step-children

Blending families can be a rewarding but challenging experience. Building a strong, healthy relationship with step-children requires patience, understanding, and careful communication.

Here are some things you should never say to your step-children if you want to maintain a positive and supportive relationship.

This statement is incredibly hurtful and can make a step-child feel unwanted or rejected. Instead, focus on building your relationship based on mutual respect and affection.

Affirm their value in your life and the family, making them feel included and cherished.

Comparisons can breed resentment and insecurity. Each child is unique, with their strengths and weaknesses.

Celebrate their individuality and encourage them to be the best version of themselves without feeling overshadowed by others.

Using the biological parent as a disciplinary tool can create a divide and foster mistrust. It’s important to co-parent effectively and present a united front with your partner.

Discuss rules and boundaries privately with your spouse and approach the child with a consistent and supportive message.

Nostalgia for the past can make step-children feel like they are part of an unwelcome change.

Focus on creating new memories and traditions that include everyone in the family. Embrace the present and show that you value the family dynamic as it is now.

While the intention behind this statement may be good, it can remind the child of the loss or change they’ve experienced.

Instead, express your commitment to being there for them and supporting them, without making comparisons to their biological parent.

Blending families often means blending traditions and routines. Be flexible and open to incorporating aspects of the child’s previous experiences.

Create a new set of household norms together, allowing everyone to feel a sense of ownership and belonging.

This dismissive remark can make a child feel invalidated and unheard. Instead, try to explain situations in an age-appropriate way.

Validate their feelings and perspectives, and be open to having honest, respectful conversations.

Avoid making negative comments about the child’s other biological parent. This can place the child in an uncomfortable position and create loyalty conflicts.

Maintain a respectful attitude towards the other parent, regardless of your personal feelings.

While it’s important for children to appreciate what they have, this statement can make them feel guilty for expressing their feelings.

Encourage gratitude through positive reinforcement and by modeling grateful behavior, rather than through criticism or pressure.

