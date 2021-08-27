Affordable activities to enjoy over the weekend [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Covid-19 has caused businesses in the entertainment industry to suffer a great deal and the economy is not as stable for the citizens to enjoy outside activities like before.

Curfew has also made it hard to party late into the evening like it was previously with the only option for some being to stay at home and sleep in order to save a coin.

There are several activities you can do over the weekend that will give an exhilarating experience and your pockets will not suffer!

Watch a movie

Movies and series are a good way to relax and unwind after a long week. Watching movies is one of the most effective methods for relieving stress.

It is sometimes tricky watching a movie over a weekday due to exhaustion and lacking the time to do so.

Some series are so interesting and they can easily tempt you to watch during work hours and you will not enjoy as much as you will always be looking over your shoulder to make sure your supervisor doesn't see you.

Playing card and board games

These games are affordable and can easily be found in supermarkets or your local bookshop. Some games include, poker, jigsaw puzzles, monopoly, charades among others.

Organize a potluck or a B.Y.O.D.

A potluck refers to an event at which each visitor brings a dish to share. Bring Your Own Drink (BYOD) is the occasion where everyone is assigned a drink to bring to the event.

Such parties are cost effective and everyone is able to enjoy the diverse drinks and meals present.

Organize a picnic

You could plan a picnic at your neighboring garden or park or even at your backyard if you have the space to and enjoy with your loved ones.

Picnics are affordable since they need little expenditure and may be enjoyed in public settings. This means you won't have to worry about your bank account while you're unwinding.

Engage in exciting physical activities

This could be cycling around your neighborhood, swimming, doing a home workout or even attending a salsa or Zumba class. These are affordable activities which help you break a sweat, lose some calories and enjoy while at it.

Try a new recipe

You can never have enough recipes. The weekends are a good time to try a new recipe. YouTube has so many recipes and most are simple with ingredients you can find near you. You will be surprised at how good it will turn out.

Give it a shot over the weekend. Your loved ones will enjoy it. This could even turn out to be a romantic dinner with your partner if you plan it well.

Declutter

Decluttering your life can seem like a huge task—one that will take more than one weekend to complete. But this is an activity that will make you feel better emotionally.

Get rid of items you no longer use, clothes that no longer fit or you do not wear anymore, broken items that you have been promising to make.

Basically dispose of items that are creating your space. You could donate them or sell them if they are still in good condition.

Visit a children’s home or the elderly. You can now use the opportunity to visit a children’s home and donate the items you had cluttered.

This is a humane gesture that will leave you a sense of satisfaction and it will be time well spent.

I believe you now have many ideas of how you can enjoy your weekend with the little you have.

