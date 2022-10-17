RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

The 2nd edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards celebrated 'Afro Excellence' and Kenyan cultures were well-articulated in the fashioned looks that guests showcased.

YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Kenya hosted the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards gala night on Saturday in a showcase that celebrated Afro Excellence.

In its second edition of the awards, guests drew inspiration for their fashioned looks from Kenyan cultures, presenting some of the best red-carpet looks from the Gikuyu, Kalenjin, Maasai and other communities in our country.

Guests also showcased stunning modern interpretations of the vibrant Kitenge fabric, a true signature of our East African region.

Here are some of the top looks we loved from our guests:

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 hosts, Shem Muikia and Diane Njuguna
Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 hosts, Shem Muikia and Diane Njuguna Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 hosts Shem Muikia and Diane Njuguna Pulse Live Kenya
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Afripods CEO Molly Jensen at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Shop Zetu General Manager Diallo Gatabaki on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Shop Zetu General Manager Diallo Gatabaki on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Shop Zetu General Manager Diallo Gatabaki on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
2022 Twitter Influencer of the Year Edgar Wabwire on the red carpet at the Pulse Influencer Awards
2022 Twitter Influencer of the Year Edgar Wabwire on the red carpet at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Twitter Influencer of the Year Edgar Wabwire on the red carpet at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Animator Mini Cheps in an African-inspired gown at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Animator Mini Cheps in an African-inspired gown at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
King of Smiles M. Alby at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
King of Smiles M. Alby at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Esther Kazungu showcases a Gikuyu-inspired gown at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Esther Kazungu showcases a Gikuyu-inspired gown at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Financial Coach Amos Ngahu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Financial Coach Amos Ngahu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Financial Coach Amos Ngahu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Managing Director, Pulse East Africa, Wamuyu Kiragu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Managing Director, Pulse East Africa, Wamuyu Kiragu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Managing Director, Pulse East Africa, Wamuyu Kiragu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Frank iTom at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Frank iTom at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Brand Influencer Brian Mutinda at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Brand Influencer Brian Mutinda at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Brand Influencer Brian Mutinda at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
TV actor Wanjiku Stephens in her African-inspired outfit at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
TV actor Wanjiku Stephens in her African-inspired outfit at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards TV actor Wanjiku Stephens in her African-inspired outfit at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Fashion Influencer of the Year Mercy Sande with content creator Patience P at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Fashion Influencer of the Year Mercy Sande with content creator Patience P at the Pulse Influencer Awards Fashion Influencer of the Year Mercy Sande with content creator Patience P at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Presenter Muthoni Irungu on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Pulse Presenter Muthoni Irungu on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Presenter Muthoni Irungu on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Guests showcase Afro Excellence at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year Joan the Career Coach at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year Joan the Career Coach at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards LinkedIn Influencer of the Year Joan the Career Coach at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

