Pulse Kenya hosted the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards gala night on Saturday in a showcase that celebrated Afro Excellence.
'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]
The 2nd edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards celebrated 'Afro Excellence' and Kenyan cultures were well articulated in the fashioned looks guests showcased
In its second edition of the awards, guests drew inspiration for their fashioned looks from Kenyan cultures, presenting some of the best red-carpet looks from the Gikuyu, Kalenjin, Maasai and other communities in our country.
Guests also showcased stunning modern interpretations of the vibrant Kitenge fabric, a true signature of our East African region.
Here are some of the top looks we loved from our guests:-
Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 hosts Shem Muikia and Diane Njuguna Pulse Live Kenya
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Shop Zetu General Manager Diallo Gatabaki on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
2022 Twitter Influencer of the Year Edgar Wabwire on the red carpet at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Financial Coach Amos Ngahu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Managing Director, Pulse East Africa, Wamuyu Kiragu at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Brand Influencer Brian Mutinda at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
TV actor Wanjiku Stephens in her African-inspired outfit at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Fashion Influencer of the Year Mercy Sande with content creator Patience P at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
YouTube & Podcast Influencer of the Year Lydia KM, Travel & Leisure Influencer of the Year Natalie Tewa and Instagram Influencer of the Year Murugi Munyi on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Presenter Muthoni Irungu on the red carpet at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year Joan the Career Coach at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
