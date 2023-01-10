ADVERTISEMENT
10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Temi Iwalaiye

Boyfriends and husbands, here are some things to get your woman when she is on her period;

Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]
Menstrual cramps can be quite painful [Medicalnewstoday]

The menstrual period is the most uncomfortable week for any woman and she gets to undergo it every month.

When she is on her period, she experiences cramps, headaches, mood swings and acne.

A period package is a gift box you give a woman when she is menstruating so she feels loved and supported.

Fill the goody bag with the following;

Dark chocolate reduces cramps
Dark chocolate reduces cramps Shutterstock

Dark chocolate helps relieve menstrual cramps because it contains magnesium and that relaxes the muscles.

Do you know how expensive pads are? It sometimes feels like an essential but unnecessary item. Buying them for her will be such a relief.

Panty-liners are for last day drips
Panty-liners are for last day drips Pulse Ghana

Now, men, you might be hearing this for the first time, but panty liners are little pads a woman wears so, she doesn’t stain her pants.

Please do not buy her felvin instead get paracetamol, diclofenac or ibuprofen (if she doesn’t have an ulcer) to ease the pain.

No woman can say no to new underwear so, get her some good cotton underwear.

To deal with those stubborn pimples and acne, get a nice facial scrub like St Ives or Simple.

Get a hot water bottle to reduce the pain [Healthline]
Get a hot water bottle to reduce the pain [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria

When the throes of stomach pain kick in, a hot water bottle works magic to reduce her pain.

Does she love Pringles or is she a cookie girl? Add some of these to the care package.

What are her favourite fruits? Add some apples, strawberries, pineapples or bananas or her favourite fruit.

If she has a heavy flow, ginger tea helps to reduce the flow.

Cap it all with a nice card telling her you are thinking of her and you wanted to make her feel better.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

