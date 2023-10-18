The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

Samiah Ogunlowo

Jewellery is like the perfect spice - it always complements what's already there.

Chunky bracelets add a hint of edginess to your style [Click my Hand]
Chunky bracelets add a hint of edginess to your style [Click my Hand]

For the fashion-forward ladies out there, here is a curated list of seven must-have jewellery essentials that will elevate your style game and add that extra dash of elegance and charm to your look;

A classic pearl necklace is the epitome of timeless elegance. It can be worn with a wide range of outfits, from formal dresses to casual tees. Whether you're heading to a business meeting or a romantic dinner, a pearl necklace adds a touch of sophistication to your style.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pearl necklaces make you look more sophisticated [Etsy]
Pearl necklaces make you look more sophisticated [Etsy] Pulse Nigeria

Statement earrings are your go-to when you want to add a little drama to your outfit. These bold pieces come in various shapes, sizes, and colours. They can instantly transform your look and are perfect for making a striking impression at social events and parties.

Stacking rings are a trendy and versatile addition to your jewellery collection. Mix and match different rings to create a personalised, layered look. They're ideal for casual outings and can be easily dressed up for more formal occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stacking rings are trendy and versatile [Etsy]
Stacking rings are trendy and versatile [Etsy] Pulse Nigeria

Every woman needs a pair of diamond stud earrings in her jewellery box. These timeless pieces are perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of sparkle to your look. Whether you're going to the office or simply running errands, diamond studs are your best friends.

Chunky bracelets, whether they're made of metal, leather, or beads, are the perfect way to add a hint of edginess to your style. They can be paired with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look or combined with a little black dress for a night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

A long pendant necklace is a versatile accessory that can instantly transform your outfit. You can layer it with other necklaces or let it stand alone as a focal point. These necklaces are perfect for creating a boho-chic or elegant look.

Long pendant necklace layered with another necklace [Amyo Jewelry]
Long pendant necklace layered with another necklace [Amyo Jewelry] Pulse Nigeria

A vintage brooch is a unique and charming piece of jewellery that adds a touch of nostalgia and style. Pin it to your jacket lapel, dress, or even use it as a hair accessory. It's a conversation starter and an exquisite way to express your individuality.

ADVERTISEMENT
There are several designs to pick from [Hugetomato]
There are several designs to pick from [Hugetomato] Pulse Nigeria

Jewellery is not just about looking good; it's a way to express your personality, creativity, and individuality. These seven jewellery essentials offer you a diverse range of options to enhance your style for any occasion. Mix and match, experiment, and discover the jewellery pieces that resonate with your style and soul.

Remember, the key to rocking these jewellery essentials is to wear them with confidence. Embrace your uniqueness, and let your jewellery be an extension of your vibrant and stylish self.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father after South Africa visit [WATCH]

Diamond's children bid tearful farewell to their father after South Africa visit [WATCH]

10 qualities of a potential long-term partner, according to AI

10 qualities of a potential long-term partner, according to AI

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

OktobaFest East Africa Experience: A celebration of culture through beer, music & more

OktobaFest East Africa Experience: A celebration of culture through beer, music & more

10 crazy house help habits employers might not know

10 crazy house help habits employers might not know

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

This is what it means when he suddenly becomes distant

This is what it means when he suddenly becomes distant

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

ADVERTISEMENT