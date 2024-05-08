Embracing African hairstyles not only connects us to our heritage but also offers a variety of stylish, eye-catching looks.
9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap
If you're on a budget but still want to flaunt a chic and elegant hairstyle, here are popular affordable styles that will make you look expensive.
If you're on a budget but still want to flaunt a chic and elegant hairstyle, here are nine popular African hairstyles that you can achieve for less.
1. Bantu Knots
Bantu knots are small, coiled buns secured against the side of the head. Not only are they stylish and protective, but they also work well with natural or relaxed hair.
This style is particularly effective in humid climates, keeping you cool and fashionable. These knots cost between Sh800 - Sh1,200.
2. Cornrows
Cornrows are a classic, tight braiding style close to the scalp. Sleek and simple straight-back cornrows offer a timeless look that can be both casual and formal. Add gold thread or cuffs to elevate the style instantly.
The versatility and low maintenance of cornrows make them a favourite for all ages. They cause between Sh1,000 - 1,500.
3. Flat Twists
Almost similar to cornrows, flat twists are created with two strands of hair twisted flat against the scalp.
This style is easier to manage and quicker to create, making it a budget-friendly and stylish option. They cost between Sh1,000 - 1,500.
4. Afro Puff
A simple yet elegant style where the natural hair is styled into a high or low puff.
This style reflects the beauty of natural volume and texture and is extremely easy to put together with a minimal cost of between 500 - 800.
5. Threaded African Hair
This traditional style involves wrapping hair with black thread to stretch and straighten it without heat.
It's distinctive, protective, and can be styled in various ways while being incredibly affordable. It costs Sh1,000 - 1,500.
6. Twist Out
By twisting damp or moisturized hair and then unraveling it, you achieve a defined, curly pattern.
This low-manipulation style showcases beautiful textures and can be achieved at home or with a stylist for a small cost of between Sh1,500 - 1,800.
8. Halo Braids
Halo braids wrap around your head creating a crown-like effect. This style is perfect for formal events and daily wear, offering a touch of elegance without breaking the bank. It costs Sh1,000 - 1,500.
9. Braided Bob
A shorter take on traditional braids, the braided bob involves braiding the hair into chin-length or shorter braids.
It's a fun, youthful look that's both affordable and stylish. It costs between Sh1,500 - 1,800.
10. Marley Twists
Marley twists and uses Marley's synthetic hair to create thick, twisted braids. It's a fantastic protective style that looks voluminous and intricate but is surprisingly easy on the wallet. It costs between Sh1,800 - 2,000.
This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke