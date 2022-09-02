RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Temi Iwalaiye

Is shaving arm pits hair basic hygiene or a personal choice?

The lady and her friend with unshaven armpits [Twitter/laetitia]

A Twitter user posted some reasons why she doesn’t engage in painful hygiene habits like shaving her underarm hair, she said,

“Most women can relate to the discomfort it is to have to submit to beauty standards. When society tells you that your natural self is dirty, disgusting, not good enough and that to be accepted you have to submit to grooming rituals that can be discomforting, painful or expensive.”

I'm not yet where I want to be when it comes to rejecting beauty standards but I'm slowly getting there. I've been able to deconstruct myself on many aspects but the pressure to be "beautiful" still a little bit there.”

The habit of leaving the hair on your armpits has been gathering momentum in the western world, especially when Pretty Woman star, Julia Roberts was photographed with her armpits hair showing.

Julia Roberts photographed with her armpits hair in 1999, she inadvertently started a trend [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

Many people believe that it is an unreasonable societal standard and that women should be allowed to be free to be their natural selves.

However, dirt in the underarms can cause bacteria to build up and inadvertently body odour. On the other hand, shaving can also cause bumps and wounds.

At the end of the day, it is her personal decision (as long as she keeps it as clean as possible), even though people online didn’t take the information lightly.

