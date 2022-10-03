25 top designers to showcase at Nairobi Fashion Week

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

Amos Robi

The Nairobi Fashion Week has made a comeback after a 4-year hiatus, 25 top designers featured in the November 2022 showcase

After a four-year absence, the Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) is making a comeback, bigger and better.

The annual event will be held at the Sarit Expo Center from November 25 to November 27 and is set to bring together top designers from the continent who will be out to launch new collections.

This year’s event is themed "Blue Print" and will bring together budding and accomplished designers as well as a display of a variety of culturally-inspired creations from Kenya and beyond.

NFW founder, and creative director, James Brian said the event is looking to place Nairobi as a fashion hub for designers as well as a platform for young and seasoned designers.

“Our focus is to position Nairobi as a fashion district in Africa and create an ecosystem between stockists and designers. Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) has proven over the years to be an accommodating avenue for both upcoming and seasoned designers and fashion enthusiasts.

"It is an unstoppable fireball of glitz and glam that explores every inch of fashion from gracious and composed to fiery and bold. We are therefore delighted to bring back this outstanding occasion after a devastating period of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he explained.

Addressing this year’s theme, Brian said it will be looking to impact the fashion-related industries such as textile and manufacturing.

“The theme seeks to bring to life the cultural journeys and milestones of the designers through their original creations. There will be a spectacular series of designs showcased to fit the theme. The event promises elegance with a purpose. Not only will it create a productive ground for careers to thrive but also aims at impacting the fashion, art, textile, and manufacturing industries,” Brian notes.

This year’s event will pull 25 designers from Kenya, South Africa, Togo, Benin, U.S, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

A share of proceeds gained from the sale of NFW tickets will be donated to support those suffering from esophageal cancer, in partnership with Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital Cancer Centre.

