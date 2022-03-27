Necklace from Kenya: Actress Viola Davis' photo goes viral

With the caption, "Date night with my J! Necklace from Kenya!" the Hollywood actress thrilled fans with a photo of herself in a pink outfit with the beads and brass necklace.

We have it on good authority that the Kenyan piece is from jewellery designer Vicky Chignall's collections.

Pulse Live Kenya

Chignall has lived in Kenya since 1972 and runs a jewellery workshop out of her home in Nairobi.

In 2014, The Vicky Chignall Trunk Show at The Mustard Seed Trade Fair managed to raise a substantial amount of donations toward a Nakuru-based NGO, Hope for Life Clinic.

According to her New York partner brand Maik NYC, her designs are, "...inspired by the traditional jewelry worn by the various tribes of Kenya, as well as the rich history of the antique tradebeads she has collected."

Maik NYC adds: "While many Africans are adopting Western fashions, westerners have come to appreciate the authentic beauty of native African ornaments"

Viola Davis is a big fan of African statement pieces

Viola Davis has previously worn such unique pieces sourced from African jewellers in Botswana and South Africa.

At the premiere of Widows at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2018 Davis paired a House of Yimama (South Africa) necklace with an Elizabeth Kennedy gown.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Viola’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who dresses so many amazing stars including Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchette and Gal Gadot, found us on Instagram. Elizabeth was looking for something really special for Viola for the Widows premiere. She had a vision. I sent them a few necklaces. I didn’t know which one they would choose, if any," founder of House of Yimama Ntando Kunene told The Adventurine.

In a post on October 22, 2020 Davis showcased jewellery from Botswanan designer House of Divinity, she stated in the post: "Beautiful jewelry from Botswana! Love it, Boi!"