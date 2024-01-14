The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

Amos Robi

Habits such as nail biting and thumb sucking can significantly compromise your overall dental health.

Man complaining of a tooth ache
Man complaining of a tooth ache

Maintaining good oral health is essential for overall well-being, yet many individuals unknowingly engage in habits that can wreak havoc on their teeth.

From seemingly harmless behaviours to more overt actions, these ten common habits could be compromising your dental health.

Nail biting, a nervous habit for many, can lead to chipped teeth and jaw issues. Combat this habit by using bitter nail polish or practising stress management techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using your teeth for unintended tasks, such as opening bottles and untying knots risks tooth damage. Keep real tools nearby to resist the temptation of using your teeth inappropriately.

Ice cubes may seem harmless, but their rigid structure can fracture teeth and damage dental restorations. Opt for chilled beverages without ice or use a straw to minimize contact with your teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant snacking creates an environment for cavity-forming bacteria. Instead, consume balanced meals and stay hydrated to wash away food particles.

One of the primary culprits behind poor dental health is inconsistent oral hygiene. Neglecting regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing allows harmful bacteria to thrive in the mouth, leading to plaque formation, cavities, and gum disease.

Brushing teeth and skipping tongue causes bad breath (Independent)
Brushing teeth and skipping tongue causes bad breath (Independent) Pulse Nigeria

Dentists recommend brushing at least twice a day and flossing once a day to maintain optimal oral hygiene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids who continue thumb sucking after permanent teeth development risk altering their tooth and jaw structure. Encourage alternative activities to help children transition away from thumb-sucking.

Teeth grinding, often linked to stress, can wear down teeth and expose them to decay. Consider a mouth guard, therapeutic Botox, or stress-reducing exercises to manage bruxism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggressive brushing harms gums, causes recession, and erodes enamel. Choose a toothbrush with soft bristles, and replace it regularly to prevent unintended damage.

Smoking and using other tobacco products have long been linked to a myriad of health issues, including poor dental health.

Tobacco use can stain teeth, cause bad breath, and contribute to the development of gum disease.

Black man smoking
Black man smoking DCX
ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it can hinder the body's ability to heal and repair oral tissues, making it harder to recover from dental procedures.

Excessive alcohol intake dries the mouth, promoting bacterial growth and enamel erosion. Limit alcohol consumption and consider opting for sparkling water as a tooth-friendly alternative.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

Staying awake for more than 72 hours can lead to death - Health expert warns

Staying awake for more than 72 hours can lead to death - Health expert warns

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

10 common challenges Form 1 students should prepare for as they join high school

10 common challenges Form 1 students should prepare for as they join high school

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These habits should remain in 2023 [Onet]

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

The value of a good night's sleep is often underestimated [Adobe Stock]

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

Perky boobs are achievable [Pinterest]

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

Sleep deprivation

Staying awake for more than 72 hours can lead to death - Health expert warns