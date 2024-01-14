Maintaining good oral health is essential for overall well-being, yet many individuals unknowingly engage in habits that can wreak havoc on their teeth.
10 common habits ruining your teeth health
Habits such as nail biting and thumb sucking can significantly compromise your overall dental health.
From seemingly harmless behaviours to more overt actions, these ten common habits could be compromising your dental health.
Nail biting and chewing
Nail biting, a nervous habit for many, can lead to chipped teeth and jaw issues. Combat this habit by using bitter nail polish or practising stress management techniques.
Using teeth as tools
Using your teeth for unintended tasks, such as opening bottles and untying knots risks tooth damage. Keep real tools nearby to resist the temptation of using your teeth inappropriately.
Chewing ice cubes
Ice cubes may seem harmless, but their rigid structure can fracture teeth and damage dental restorations. Opt for chilled beverages without ice or use a straw to minimize contact with your teeth.
Constant snacking
Constant snacking creates an environment for cavity-forming bacteria. Instead, consume balanced meals and stay hydrated to wash away food particles.
Inconsistent oral hygiene practices
One of the primary culprits behind poor dental health is inconsistent oral hygiene. Neglecting regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing allows harmful bacteria to thrive in the mouth, leading to plaque formation, cavities, and gum disease.
Dentists recommend brushing at least twice a day and flossing once a day to maintain optimal oral hygiene.
Thumb sucking
Kids who continue thumb sucking after permanent teeth development risk altering their tooth and jaw structure. Encourage alternative activities to help children transition away from thumb-sucking.
Teeth grinding
Teeth grinding, often linked to stress, can wear down teeth and expose them to decay. Consider a mouth guard, therapeutic Botox, or stress-reducing exercises to manage bruxism.
Brushing too hard
Aggressive brushing harms gums, causes recession, and erodes enamel. Choose a toothbrush with soft bristles, and replace it regularly to prevent unintended damage.
Using tobacco products
Smoking and using other tobacco products have long been linked to a myriad of health issues, including poor dental health.
Tobacco use can stain teeth, cause bad breath, and contribute to the development of gum disease.
Additionally, it can hinder the body's ability to heal and repair oral tissues, making it harder to recover from dental procedures.
Heavy drinking
Excessive alcohol intake dries the mouth, promoting bacterial growth and enamel erosion. Limit alcohol consumption and consider opting for sparkling water as a tooth-friendly alternative.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke