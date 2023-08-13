The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

Temi Iwalaiye

The myth that a child using a left hand is a bad omen is rooted in our culture has caused many problems for children who grow up to become adults.

The dangers of switching a child from left to right [factscatalogue]
In Nigeria, using your left hand is often frowned upon, especially by the older generation, but it is important to recognize that using either hand is not a sign of weakness or inferiority.

Over 11% of the world's popular is left handed and famous people like Albert Einstein, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Gates are left handed.

Forcing a child to change their dominant hand has severe consequences [verywell]
Those who are naturally left-handed should continue using their dominant hand, as it leads to a happier life. Without left-handed or left-brained people, we would be reduced to only one way of thinking and we won’t have different perspectives about the world.

The left has been associated with bad things in many languages. In German, linkisch means related to the left and awkward, and in Mandarin and Chinese, wrong and correct is synonymous with left and right respectively.

But left doesn’t mean bad. Left-handed people typically have very diverse perspectives on the world and how to deal with challenges or situations.

Forced use of a non-dominant hand disrupts the brain's natural thinking leading to long-term side effects such as:

  1. Poor handwriting
  2. Concentration and memory issues
  3. Stuttering
  4. Constant fatigue
  5. Neurotic personality
Short-term side effects include:

These short-term side effects can be warning signs of deeper-rooted issues that can become dangerous to a person's personality and everyday life.

  1. Nail-biting
  2. Bedwetting
  3. Shyness or disruptive behaviour
  4. Physical fatigue
  5. Spelling or writing issues

People forced to use their right hand as children instead of their left are sometimes taught their symptoms are normal for their age. However, after maturing, several people learned that their long-term negative effects were caused by switching their dominant hands.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

