A tweet that has since been deleted, claimed that there are off-book methods of preventing pregnancy despite the wide range of medically approved products.
10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't
These foods have been called natural birth control 'pills' and emergency contraceptives. But they are useless at best and dangerous in most cases.
However, the off-book methods are appealing because of their natural appeal. This makes them even more dangerous because some of them are part of our daily meals and are harmless in the current state we consume them.
Unintended pregnancy can be scary and without professional help can lead to unsafe options that can be fatal or leave irreversible damage.
These foods range from pawpaws to highly toxic flowers. No medical practitioner has approved any of them and claims that they work are dubious.
Cosmopolitan talked to Robin Watkins, a women’s-health nurse practitioner and director of health care at Power to Decide, and Ryan Marino, MD, a medical toxicologist about these foods.
1. Papaya
A report from 1994 claimed that Indian women used papaya to prevent pregnancy and induce abortion. It claimed that the enzyme papain in papaya suppresses progesterone which is essential for preparing the uterus for conception and sustaining the pregnancy.
It does not prevent pregnancy and might be harmful if you're allergic.
2. Neem
The tweet suggested that injecting neem into your uterus prevents pregnancy. Not only is this false, but it can also hurt your health.
Neem is a prominent ingredient in plant pesticides. Trying to inject yourself at home without medical supervision can be dangerous.
3. Asafoetida/Devil's Dung
This plant contains coumarins which are the most common rat poison. They can induce hemorrhage, coma, and death when taken unprescribed.
4. Figs
Doesn't prevent pregnancy and might cause harm if you're allergic.
5. Ginger
Doesn't prevent pregnancy and might cause harm if you're allergic.
6. Smartweed
Its toxicity in humans is not fully known but it is dangerous in animals like horses.
7. Wild yam
A very bitter taste is all you'll be left with from this plant. It doesn't prevent pregnancy and might be harmful if you're allergic.
8. Pennyroyal
It increases the risk of liver toxicity and death when ingested in any amount.
9. Black cohosh
The National Institute of Health says this ingredient is linked to liver damage.
10. Angelica
Side effects include fever, high blood pressure, and hemorrhage according to information from Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Other foods you should avoid when it comes to contraception include:
- Pineapple
- Apricot
- Cinnamon
- Juniper Berries
- Parsley
- Vitamin C supplements
Conclusion
There are no approved herbs or 'other' medications for birth control. Sexual reproduction and other health issues need to be addressed with medical practitioners present. Approved contraceptives of various kinds are available at pharmacies and hospitals. If you are facing side effects talk to your doctor to explore other options.
