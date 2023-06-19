The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

Amos Robi

Uncooked salt refers to the consumption of raw or untreated salt, bypassing the essential step of proper cooking

Sprinkling salt to food
Sprinkling salt to food

Salt, a staple ingredient in our daily lives, is known for enhancing flavours and adding depth to our meals.

However, the significance of properly cooking salt is often overlooked. Consuming uncooked salt, either unintentionally or by choice, can have adverse effects on our health.

Uncooked salt refers to the consumption of raw or untreated salt, bypassing the essential step of proper cooking. This practice can expose individuals to various health risks.

Below are some of the risks that come with eating uncooked salt.

When salt is subjected to the cooking process, its iron structure undergoes a transformation, simplifying it and enabling better absorption in the gut. This means that the body can efficiently utilize the essential components of salt.

However, when salt is consumed in its uncooked form, its iron structure remains unchanged. This can exert additional pressure on the body, leading to the development of high blood pressure and hypertension.

The lack of transformation in uncooked salt hinders its optimal interaction with the body's systems, potentially contributing to cardiovascular health issues.

When uncooked salt is ingested, it exerts pressure on the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to elevated blood pressure levels and hypertension.

Prolonged exposure to uncooked salt can strain the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications.

A person sprinkling salt to food
A person sprinkling salt to food

Consuming uncooked salt disrupts the delicate balance of sodium in the body, which can have detrimental effects on kidney function and blood pressure regulation. When uncooked salt is ingested, it hampers the kidneys' ability to efficiently remove excess water from the body.

This imbalance leads to an accumulation of fluid, causing an increase in blood volume and subsequently raising blood pressure levels.

The prolonged strain on the kidneys due to uncooked salt consumption can contribute to the development of kidney disease over time. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste products and maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. However, the excessive sodium load from uncooked salt burdens the kidneys, compromising their normal functioning.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

