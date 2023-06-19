3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

However, the significance of properly cooking salt is often overlooked. Consuming uncooked salt, either unintentionally or by choice, can have adverse effects on our health.

Uncooked salt refers to the consumption of raw or untreated salt, bypassing the essential step of proper cooking. This practice can expose individuals to various health risks.

Below are some of the risks that come with eating uncooked salt.

Hypertension and High blood pressure

When salt is subjected to the cooking process, its iron structure undergoes a transformation, simplifying it and enabling better absorption in the gut. This means that the body can efficiently utilize the essential components of salt.

However, when salt is consumed in its uncooked form, its iron structure remains unchanged. This can exert additional pressure on the body, leading to the development of high blood pressure and hypertension.

The lack of transformation in uncooked salt hinders its optimal interaction with the body's systems, potentially contributing to cardiovascular health issues.

Circulatory complications

When uncooked salt is ingested, it exerts pressure on the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to elevated blood pressure levels and hypertension.

Prolonged exposure to uncooked salt can strain the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications.

A person sprinkling salt to food Pulse Live Kenya

Kidney complications

Consuming uncooked salt disrupts the delicate balance of sodium in the body, which can have detrimental effects on kidney function and blood pressure regulation. When uncooked salt is ingested, it hampers the kidneys' ability to efficiently remove excess water from the body.

This imbalance leads to an accumulation of fluid, causing an increase in blood volume and subsequently raising blood pressure levels.